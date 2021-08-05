DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report MAX Automation SE reports strong order intake and improved operating result in first half of 2021 05.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAX Automation SE reports strong order intake and improved operating result in first half of 2021



Order intake 27.2% above previous year's level (H1 2021: mEUR 169.8 vs. H1 2020: mEUR 133.4)

Order backlog increased by 30.3% (H1 2021: mEUR 234.6 vs. H1 2020: mEUR 179.8)

Group sales down 5.2% year-on-year (H1 2021: mEUR 144.2 vs. H1 2020: mEUR 152.1)

Operating result (EBITDA) improved significantly to mEUR 6.0 (H1 2020: mEUR 0.5)

Elimination of further burdens from Non-Core due to consequent processing of old topics

Full-year sales and earnings forecast for 2021 confirmed



Dusseldorf, 5 August 2021 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, increased its order intake and operating result in line with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Order intake of the MAX Group increased by 27.2% to mEUR 169.8 in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: mEUR 133.4) following the major decline in the previous year, due to the coronavirus. The Process Technologies segment's order intake (+34.7%) was driven primarily by projects in dispensing technology and hot riveting. The Environmental Technologies segment (+47.4%) benefited from catch-up effects in wood/biomass and higher oil prices in recycling/waste. The growth driver in Evolving Technologies (+50.1%) was packaging automation in addition to medical technology. Order intake in the Non-Core business (-62.9%) decreased as planned as a result of the closure of the IWM business. Overall, the MAX Group's order backlog increased by 30.3% to mEUR 234.6 (30 June 2020: mEUR 179.8).