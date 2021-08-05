checkAd

DGAP-News MAX Automation SE reports strong order intake and improved operating result in first half of 2021

MAX Automation SE reports strong order intake and improved operating result in first half of 2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE reports strong order intake and improved operating result in first half of 2021
 

  • Order intake 27.2% above previous year's level (H1 2021: mEUR 169.8 vs. H1 2020: mEUR 133.4)
  • Order backlog increased by 30.3% (H1 2021: mEUR 234.6 vs. H1 2020: mEUR 179.8)
  • Group sales down 5.2% year-on-year (H1 2021: mEUR 144.2 vs. H1 2020: mEUR 152.1)
  • Operating result (EBITDA) improved significantly to mEUR 6.0 (H1 2020: mEUR 0.5)
  • Elimination of further burdens from Non-Core due to consequent processing of old topics
  • Full-year sales and earnings forecast for 2021 confirmed


Dusseldorf, 5 August 2021 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, increased its order intake and operating result in line with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Order intake of the MAX Group increased by 27.2% to mEUR 169.8 in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: mEUR 133.4) following the major decline in the previous year, due to the coronavirus. The Process Technologies segment's order intake (+34.7%) was driven primarily by projects in dispensing technology and hot riveting. The Environmental Technologies segment (+47.4%) benefited from catch-up effects in wood/biomass and higher oil prices in recycling/waste. The growth driver in Evolving Technologies (+50.1%) was packaging automation in addition to medical technology. Order intake in the Non-Core business (-62.9%) decreased as planned as a result of the closure of the IWM business. Overall, the MAX Group's order backlog increased by 30.3% to mEUR 234.6 (30 June 2020: mEUR 179.8).

