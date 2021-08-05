DGAP-News Manz AG with positive earnings development in the first half of 2021
|
DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Manz AG with positive earnings development in the first half of 2021
Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "The mobility revolution is rapidly gaining momentum. The automotive industry is therefore currently undergoing a fundamental transformation. More and more leading manufacturers have communicated the clear goal of eliminating the combustion engine from their product range in the next five to ten years. As a result, the required battery and production capacities will increase rapidly. As a high-tech equipment manufacturer with innovative and efficient production solutions for the manufacture of all common li-ion cell and module formats, we will benefit from this in the coming years. This is also reflected in the further increase in interest in our machines in the first half of 2021, which is reflected in a continuing good order situation and a pleasing development in sales and earnings in the Energy Storage segment."
Manz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare