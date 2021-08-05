checkAd

TELESTE Half Year Financial Report 2021 will be published on 12 August - Invitation to press briefing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 07:30  |  17   |   |   

TELESTE CORPORATION         INVESTOR NEWS         5.8.2021 AT 08:30 EET

TELESTE: HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 12 AUGUST - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING


Teleste will publish its half year financial report 1 January – 30 June 2021 as a stock exchange release on 12 August approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.

A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.

PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):

Date: Thursday, 12 August, 2021
Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET
Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration

Advance registration kindly requested by noon on 11 August to:
investor.relations@teleste.com
Hannele Ahlroos
Tel. +358 2 2605 611


Welcome!

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELESTE Half Year Financial Report 2021 will be published on 12 August - Invitation to press briefing TELESTE CORPORATION         INVESTOR NEWS         5.8.2021 AT 08:30 EET TELESTE: HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 12 AUGUST - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING Teleste will publish its half year financial report 1 January – 30 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board