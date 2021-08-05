Compugroup Medical Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 51 Million vs. Estimate EUR 43 Million
(PLX AI) – Compugroup Medical Q2 revenue EUR 241 million vs. estimate EUR 235 million.Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 210-230 million
- (PLX AI) – Compugroup Medical Q2 revenue EUR 241 million vs. estimate EUR 235 million.
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 210-230 million
