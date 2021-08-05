checkAd

Adidas Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
05.08.2021, 07:35  |  38   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.Outlook FY revenue growth 20%This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an …

  • (PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 20%
  • This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an array of innovative product releases, including the re-introduction of NMD, one of adidas’ most successful franchises in recent history
  • Outlook FY net income EUR 1,400-1,500 million, up from EUR 1,250-1,450 million previously
  • Q2 gross margin 51.8% vs. estimate 52.2%
  • Q2 revenue EUR 5,077 million vs. estimate EUR 4,975 million
  • Q2 operating margin 10.7%
  • Q2 operating profit EUR 543 million vs. estimate EUR 467 million
  • Outlook FY operating margin 9.5-10%, up from 9-10% previously


adidas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adidas Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates (PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.Outlook FY revenue growth 20%This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Buy Infineon Despite Earnings Miss on Margin Upside, Analysts Say
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Raises Outlook After Substantial Demand for Wegovy Obesity Drug in U.S.; Shares Jump ...
EDPR Sells Polish 149 MW Wind Portfolio for EUR 303 Million
Novo Nordisk Earnings Smash Estimates; Outlook Raised
United Internet Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook After Earnings Beat Consensus
1&1 Half Year Revenue in Line With Estimates; Raises FY EBITDA Outlook
Lemonade Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD -40.4 Million vs. Estimate USD -41 Million
K+S Likely to Raise Outlook Again, but Shares Still Set to Fall, BofA Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance
Vonovia Raises Offer for Deutsche Wohnen to EUR 53 per Share from EUR 52 Before
BASF Stellar Results Are Unsustainable, Bank of America Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:58 UhrAdidas wird nach gutem zweiten Quartal optimistischer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:26 UhrDAX-FLASH: Dax vor Zahlenflut weiter bei 15 700 Punkten erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Daten schieben Dax an - MDax erreicht Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax im Aufwind
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax wagt neuen Anlauf nach oben
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 03.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Sportartikelhersteller Under Armour wird erneut optimistischer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Tencent, Netease, Alibaba, AMD, Square, BMW, Infineon, Vonovia, Allianz, Adidas - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.08.21LYNX: adidas: Übermorgen gilt es – die Zahlen kommen
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
02.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Biontech-Rekordrally geht weiter - Berenberg sieht noch Luft
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte