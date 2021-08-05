Adidas Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates
(PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.Outlook FY revenue growth 20%This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an …
- (PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.
- Outlook FY revenue growth 20%
- This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an array of innovative product releases, including the re-introduction of NMD, one of adidas’ most successful franchises in recent history
- Outlook FY net income EUR 1,400-1,500 million, up from EUR 1,250-1,450 million previously
- Q2 gross margin 51.8% vs. estimate 52.2%
- Q2 revenue EUR 5,077 million vs. estimate EUR 4,975 million
- Q2 operating margin 10.7%
- Q2 operating profit EUR 543 million vs. estimate EUR 467 million
- Outlook FY operating margin 9.5-10%, up from 9-10% previously
