Adidas Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 07:35 | 38 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 07:35 | (PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.Outlook FY revenue growth 20%This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an … (PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.Outlook FY revenue growth 20%This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an … (PLX AI) – Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.

Outlook FY revenue growth 20%

This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an array of innovative product releases, including the re-introduction of NMD, one of adidas’ most successful franchises in recent history

Outlook FY net income EUR 1,400-1,500 million, up from EUR 1,250-1,450 million previously

Q2 gross margin 51.8% vs. estimate 52.2%

Q2 revenue EUR 5,077 million vs. estimate EUR 4,975 million

Q2 operating margin 10.7%

Q2 operating profit EUR 543 million vs. estimate EUR 467 million

Outlook FY operating margin 9.5-10%, up from 9-10% previously



adidas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

adidas Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer