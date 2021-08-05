Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 07:37 | 28 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 07:37 | (PLX AI) – Bayer strengthens drug discovery platform through acquisition of Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 billion upfront plus $500 million potential milestones. Vividion is a US-headquartered biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery … (PLX AI) – Bayer strengthens drug discovery platform through acquisition of Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 billion upfront plus $500 million potential milestones. Vividion is a US-headquartered biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery … (PLX AI) – Bayer strengthens drug discovery platform through acquisition of Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 billion upfront plus $500 million potential milestones.

Vividion is a US-headquartered biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics

Vividion’s platform is able to produce a variety of small molecule therapies across indications, with initial focus on targets relevant to oncology and immunology

Vividion’s lead programs include multiple precision oncology targets and precision immunology targets, with ongoing efforts on a transcription factor NRF2 antagonist for the potential treatment of NRF2 mutant cancers, as well as NRF2 activators for various inflammatory diseases such as irritable bowel disease – among other pre-clinical programs



