Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones

Autor: PLX AI
05.08.2021, 07:37  |  28   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer strengthens drug discovery platform through acquisition of Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 billion upfront plus $500 million potential milestones.
  • Vividion is a US-headquartered biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics
  • Vividion’s platform is able to produce a variety of small molecule therapies across indications, with initial focus on targets relevant to oncology and immunology
  • Vividion’s lead programs include multiple precision oncology targets and precision immunology targets, with ongoing efforts on a transcription factor NRF2 antagonist for the potential treatment of NRF2 mutant cancers, as well as NRF2 activators for various inflammatory diseases such as irritable bowel disease – among other pre-clinical programs


