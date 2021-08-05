Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
(PLX AI) – Bayer strengthens drug discovery platform through acquisition of Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 billion upfront plus $500 million potential milestones. Vividion is a US-headquartered biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer strengthens drug discovery platform through acquisition of Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 billion upfront plus $500 million potential milestones.
- Vividion is a US-headquartered biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics
- Vividion’s platform is able to produce a variety of small molecule therapies across indications, with initial focus on targets relevant to oncology and immunology
- Vividion’s lead programs include multiple precision oncology targets and precision immunology targets, with ongoing efforts on a transcription factor NRF2 antagonist for the potential treatment of NRF2 mutant cancers, as well as NRF2 activators for various inflammatory diseases such as irritable bowel disease – among other pre-clinical programs
