NOXXON Provides Update on NOX-A12 Clinical Programs

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), provided today an update on the clinical development and timelines of its lead asset NOX-A12.

As NOX-A12 recently reported promising data from the second cohort of patients with glioblastoma (brain cancer), NOXXON is advancing and broadening the clinical programs with the upcoming expansion of the ongoing GLORIA study in patients with brain cancer and the initiation of a Phase 2 study in pancreatic cancer patients over the coming 12 months: