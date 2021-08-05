checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported that Posiphen failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients relative to a placebo.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $65.94 per share, or over 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Annovis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

