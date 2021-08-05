On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported that Posiphen failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients relative to a placebo.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $65.94 per share, or over 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

