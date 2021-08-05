Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market to Witness Significant Growth in Coming Years says P&S Intelligence

The imposition of lockdowns in several countries has negatively impacted the operations of many industries. Moreover, the closing down of several end-use industries has caused a sharp fall in the worldwide demand for this technology, thereby hampering the progress of the PVD market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The burgeoning requirement for the physical vapor deposition (PVD) technology in cutting tools, automotive and aerospace components, and dies and molds for processing materials is propelling the expansion of the PVD market. Furthermore, the extensive use of semiconductors in various customer products and soaring requirement for solar energy are fueling the growth. Because of these factors, the physical vapor deposition market generated revenue of ~$19.5 billion in 2020, and it is predicted to demonstrate rapid expansion during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The global PVD market is divided into material, service, and equipment, based on component. Out of these, the equipment category contributed the highest revenue to the market in 2020, and it is predicted to exhibit huge expansion in the forthcoming years, on account of the rapid advancements in PVD systems and soaring popularity of solar energy across the world.

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the PVD market in 2020, and it is predicted to register huge expansion throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the the surging demand for PVD systems on account of the expansion of the semiconductors industry because of the increasing penetration of smartphones and laptops.

The players operating in the global PVD market are focusing on entering into collaborations for enhancing their presence. For example, a joint development agreement (JDA) was signed between EV Group and ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. in January 2021 for developing die-to-wafer hybrid bonding solutions for 3D-IC/heterogenous integration.

Some of the major players in the global PVD market are Denton Vacuum LLC, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Kurt J. Lesker Company, IHI HAUZER Techno Coating B.V., Tokyo Electron Limited, Impact Coatings AB, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Plasma Quest Limited, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Applied Materials Inc., PLATIT AG, Sulzer Ltd., and Richter Precision Inc.

