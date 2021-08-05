SUSS MicroTec publishes half-year report 2021: Successful first half-year and confirmation of the outlook for the fiscal year 2021

The second quarter of the current fiscal year was stronger in terms of both revenue and earnings than the opening quarter. "This is quite encouraging in light of the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also affecting our supply chain", said CEO Goetz M. Bendele, adding that the fact that SUSS was able to increase gross margin and profitability for the first six months compared to the prior year was encouraging as well.

As in the prior year, SUSS MicroTec is benefiting from ongoing investments in connection with the implementation of the 5G mobile communications standard, the increasing volume of chips with advanced backend technologies, capacity expansions to alleviate the global chip shortage, especially for the automotive industry, and the global trend towards increased capacity expansions of local production facilities.

In the first six months of the current fiscal year, revenue was € 118.5 million, which is 4.6% higher than in the previous year. From this, SUSS MicroTec has generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of € 8.0 million in the first half of the year, well above the prior year figure of € 3.2 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 6.8% after 2.8% in the same period last year. Earnings after taxes (EAT) in the first half of the year also increased from € 0.4 million last year to € 5.0 million. As of June 30, 2021, SUSS' net cash position compared to December 31, 2020 increased slightly from € 20.3 million to € 21.7 million. Although order intake in the first half of the year, while remaining at a high level, fell by 6.0% compared to the previous year to € 152.8 million, order backlog increased further to € 154.0 million as of June 30, 2021.