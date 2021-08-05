checkAd

DGAP-News SUSS MicroTec publishes half-year report 2021: Successful first half-year and confirmation of the outlook for the fiscal year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
SUSS MicroTec publishes half-year report 2021: Successful first half-year and confirmation of the outlook for the fiscal year 2021

05.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • At € 152.8 million, incoming orders remain at a high level
  • Sales increased by 4.6 % to € 118.5 million compared to the previous year
  • EBIT in H1 2021 reached a value of € 8.0 million (previous year: € 3.2 million)

Garching, August 5, 2021 - SUSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of systems and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, published its half-year report for the period of January 1 to June 30, 2021, today.

The second quarter of the current fiscal year was stronger in terms of both revenue and earnings than the opening quarter. "This is quite encouraging in light of the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also affecting our supply chain", said CEO Goetz M. Bendele, adding that the fact that SUSS was able to increase gross margin and profitability for the first six months compared to the prior year was encouraging as well.

As in the prior year, SUSS MicroTec is benefiting from ongoing investments in connection with the implementation of the 5G mobile communications standard, the increasing volume of chips with advanced backend technologies, capacity expansions to alleviate the global chip shortage, especially for the automotive industry, and the global trend towards increased capacity expansions of local production facilities.

In the first six months of the current fiscal year, revenue was € 118.5 million, which is 4.6% higher than in the previous year. From this, SUSS MicroTec has generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of € 8.0 million in the first half of the year, well above the prior year figure of € 3.2 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 6.8% after 2.8% in the same period last year. Earnings after taxes (EAT) in the first half of the year also increased from € 0.4 million last year to € 5.0 million. As of June 30, 2021, SUSS' net cash position compared to December 31, 2020 increased slightly from € 20.3 million to € 21.7 million. Although order intake in the first half of the year, while remaining at a high level, fell by 6.0% compared to the previous year to € 152.8 million, order backlog increased further to € 154.0 million as of June 30, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
SUESS MicroTec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SUSS MicroTec publishes half-year report 2021: Successful first half-year and confirmation of the outlook for the fiscal year 2021 DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report SUSS MicroTec publishes half-year report 2021: Successful first half-year and confirmation of the outlook for the fiscal year 2021 05.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Exklusive JV-Vereinbarung über HPA verlängert
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russisches Rating läuft aus
DGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: APN Property Group schemes become effective
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet erhöht nach erfolgreichem 1. Halbjahr 2021 die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group mit erfolgreichem 1. Halbjahr 2021: Steigerung des EBITDA um mehr als 63 % auf 25,8 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:29 UhrHalbleitertechnik-Zulieferer Süss Microtec steigert Erlös im ersten Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und Bestätigung des Ausblicks für das Jahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und Bestätigung des Ausblicks für das Jahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft Süss MicroTec auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
28.07.21HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft Süss MicroTec auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen