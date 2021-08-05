ecotel communication ag: ecotel presents half-year figures: continued significant improvement in revenue

Growth in B2B segment (+ 5 %) and easybell (+ 18 %)

Gross profit increases to € 21.8 million (+ 25 %)

EBITDA reaches € 8.0 million (+ 62 %)

Upward adjustment of EBITDA forecast for 2021 to € 15 - 16 million

Free cash flow at € 4.9 million significantly exceeds previous year (€ 1.1 million)

Net financial assets increased to € 5.2 million (12/31/2020: € 2.3 million)

Consolidated surplus increased significantly to € 1.8 million and EPS to € 0.52

Düsseldorf, August 5, 2021

The first half-year 2021 has been very successful for the ecotel Group. Sustainable and profitable growth continues in the »ecotel Business Solutions« and »easybell« segments. With gross profit of € 21.8 million (+25 %) the Group achieved EBITDA totaling € 8.0 million (prev. year: € 4.9 million). This corresponds to an increase of 62 % compared to the first half-year of the previous year. On the basis of these developments and the continued overall good business prospects for financial year 2021, the Management Board has upwardly adjusted the EBITDA forecast to € 15 - 16 million.

Consolidated profit: € 1.8 million / € 0.52 per share



In addition to the »easybell« segment, which has already been operating in the profitable zone for several years, the »ecotel Business Solutions« segment has increasingly made positive contributions to consolidated profit for the past three quarters, therefore confirming the turnaround. This means that ecotel has been able to achieve substantial increases in consolidated profit and also earnings per share. In the first half-year 2021, the Group reported € 1.8 million or €0.52 per share, which is more than in the entire year 2020 (€ 1.0 million, € 0.28 per share).