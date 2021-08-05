DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes first half of 2021 with increase in revenues 05.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 5 August 2021

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes first half of 2021 with increase in revenues

In the first half of 2021, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG's efforts to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic continued undiminished. Dr. Christian Höftberger, Chairman of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, said: "Once again, the pandemic confronted us with extraordinary tasks. We have nonetheless done a good job at coping with the corona crisis. Looking forward, we are confident that we will continue our success in dealing with the related challenges, in particular the economic effects."

From January to June 2021, a total of 414,489 patients were treated at our hospitals, 5.1% more than in the same period last year (previous year, 2020: 394,558). Revenues within the Group of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG in the first half stood at € 682.8 million (previous year, 2020: € 670.5 million). At € 46.5 million, EBITDA exceeded the previous year's level of € 35.5 million. The EBITDA margin was 6.8%. Taking account of depreciation/amortisation, financing costs and taxes, EBITDA resulted in a consolidated profit of + € 8.6 million, after - € 3.7 million in the previous year.

Synergies create sustainable corporate success

The strategic partnership of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG with Asklepios continues to move ahead apace. The feeling of common identity or "togetherness", networking, and the mutual transfer of know-how within the new corporate group continue to grow and are opening up new opportunities for all companies under the umbrella of the Asklepios Group.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is also seeking synergies with its service companies. As of immediately, the Company will amalgamate and pool in-house services and competences from the areas of technology and medical technology, sterile processing (RUMED) and catering at the Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, Bad Berka and Frankfurt (Oder) hospital sites into the Group service companies RHÖN-KLINIKUM Services GmbH and RHÖN-Cateringgesellschaft mbH. Moreover, the IT and materials management/logistics areas are also to be centralised within the newly established subsidiaries RHÖN-KLINIKUM IT Service GmbH, RHÖN-KLINIKUM Service Einkauf + Versorgung GmbH and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Business Services GmbH. This will enable us to streamline structures and processes and to provide services as a one-stop shop, thus further improving quality and efficiency at all sites.