Acquisition of the Office Kennedy Property and Capital Increase

Vitura (Paris:VTR) announces it has signed a preliminary sale agreement with an institutional investor for the acquisition of the Office Kennedy property, for an amount of €97 million. This acquisition will be financed by a bank loan and newly-issued shares.

Office Kennedy is located at 19 avenue du Général Mangin, in the heart of Paris’ 16th arrondissement in the wider central business district, close to Maison de la Radio. It has gardens and green space, as well as excellent visibility along the Seine and an incredible view of the Eiffel Tower. With a surface area of nearly 10,000 sq.m, the property offers excellent transportation links, just a stone’s throw from the RER C station and close to metro lines 6, 9 and 10. It is located next to the Passy Kennedy building acquired by Vitura in 2018.

As part of the acquisition, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Company plans to carry out a capital increase with preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders of around €50 million. The operation will be supported by its major shareholders Northwood Investors and GIC, which together hold 82% of Vitura's share capital. These shareholders have already stated their intention to subscribe to the issue in proportion to their stake in the Company's share capital and to guarantee the capital increase in full. The operation will be launched by the end of the year, and the necessary approvals are in the process of being obtained from market authorities. The terms and conditions of the capital increase will be disclosed at a later date.

This iconic building has strong value-creation potential and, with the neighboring property already in our portfolio, represents an opportunity to create ultra-modern amenities and connected spaces redesigned as living areas where people can meet and interact. The property will meet the highest environmental standards in keeping with the Company’s CSR policy,” said Jérôme Anselme, Chief Executive Officer of Vitura.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €595 million at August 4, 2021.

