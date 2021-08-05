Ultimovacs Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II FOCUS Trial of UV1 in Head-and-Neck Cancer

FOCUS is one of Ultimovacs' four Phase II trials of UV1 in combination with various immunotherapy agents across four different cancer indications. The primary endpoint of FOCUS is progression-free survival rate at 6 months, with readout of topline results expected in 2023.

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in FOCUS, an investigator-led Phase II randomized clinical trial in head-and-neck cancer of the Company’s telomerase cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.

“Initiation of recruitment in FOCUS adds further momentum to the expanding clinical program of our lead cancer vaccine UV1,” said Jens Bjørheim, Chief Medical Officer at Ultimovacs. “There is a growing body of evidence to support the synergistic potential of UV1 in combination with immunotherapies. We believe the combination of UV1 with pembrolizumab can help address the clear unmet need in treating head and neck cancer.”

The FOCUS Phase II trial will be conducted at 10 sites across Germany and led by principal investigator Professor Mascha Binder, a renowned oncology clinician and researcher specializing in the analysis of immuno-oncology treatments and their interaction with tumor tissues. Professor Binder is Medical Director and Head of the Immunological Tumor Group at University Medicine Halle, Germany.

“Patients with cancer are starting to benefit from advanced immunotherapies with checkpoint inhibitors providing part of the solution,” commented Professor Binder. “The FOCUS study gives us and our collaborators the opportunity to understand how the distinct and additional immunostimulatory mechanism of UV1 affects clinical outcomes.”

FOCUS will enroll a total of 75 patients indicated for treatment with pembrolizumab, randomizing them 2-to-1 so that 50 patients will receive UV1 and pembrolizumab and 25 patients will receive pembrolizumab alone. The study is partially supported through an innovation grant of up to NOK 16 million (approx. USD 1.9 million) from the Norwegian Research Council.

About UV1

UV1 is a peptide-based vaccine being investigated in four Phase II trials in solid tumors. UV1 induces a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. It is being developed as an “off-the-shelf” therapeutic cancer vaccine for use in combination with other immunotherapies that require an ongoing T cell response for their mode of action. In four Phase I trials involving 82 patients, UV1 has maintained a positive safety and tolerability profile and has demonstrated encouraging signals of efficacy.