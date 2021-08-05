checkAd

Ultimovacs announces first patient enrolled in Phase II FOCUS trial of UV1 in head-and-neck cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 08:00  |  17   |   |   

  • Study will assess the benefit of combining UV1 with standard of care pembrolizumab
  • Topline data expected in 2023

Oslo, 5 August 2021: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in FOCUS, an investigator-led Phase II randomized clinical trial in head-and-neck cancer of the Company’s telomerase cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.

FOCUS is one of Ultimovacs' four Phase II trials of UV1 in combination with various immunotherapy agents across four different cancer indications. The primary endpoint of FOCUS is progression-free survival rate at 6 months, with readout of topline results expected in 2023.

“Initiation of recruitment in FOCUS adds further momentum to the expanding clinical program of our lead cancer vaccine UV1,” said Jens Bjørheim, Chief Medical Officer at Ultimovacs. “There is a growing body of evidence to support the synergistic potential of UV1 in combination with immunotherapies. We believe the combination of UV1 with pembrolizumab can help address the clear unmet need in treating head and neck cancer.”

The FOCUS Phase II trial will be conducted at 10 sites across Germany and led by principal investigator Professor Mascha Binder, a renowned oncology clinician and researcher specializing in the analysis of immuno-oncology treatments and their interaction with tumor tissues. Professor Binder is Medical Director and Head of the Immunological Tumor Group at University Medicine Halle, Germany.

“Patients with cancer are starting to benefit from advanced immunotherapies with checkpoint inhibitors providing part of the solution,” commented Professor Binder. “The FOCUS study gives us and our collaborators the opportunity to understand how the distinct and additional immunostimulatory mechanism of UV1 affects clinical outcomes.”

FOCUS will enroll a total of 75 patients indicated for treatment with pembrolizumab, randomizing them 2-to-1 so that 50 patients will receive UV1 and pembrolizumab and 25 patients will receive pembrolizumab alone. The study is partially supported through an innovation grant of up to NOK 16 million (approx. USD 1.9 million) from the Norwegian Research Council.

About UV1
UV1 is a peptide-based vaccine being investigated in four Phase II trials in solid tumors. UV1 induces a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. It is being developed as an “off-the-shelf” therapeutic cancer vaccine for use in combination with other immunotherapies that require an ongoing T cell response for their mode of action. In four Phase I trials involving 82 patients, UV1 has maintained a positive safety and tolerability profile and has demonstrated encouraging signals of efficacy.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ultimovacs announces first patient enrolled in Phase II FOCUS trial of UV1 in head-and-neck cancer Study will assess the benefit of combining UV1 with standard of care pembrolizumabTopline data expected in 2023 Oslo, 5 August 2021: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board