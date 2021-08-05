checkAd

Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling Is Now Underway at Sixth Hole (GD21-006) ~600 Meters Along Strike at the North Showing Surebet, Golden Triangle B.C.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 08:00  |  34   |   |   

  • All five drill holes completed to date have intersected significant widths of veining and sulphides demonstrating the robust nature of this mineralized system at the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone.
  • Rush assays are expected in the immediate future for GD21-001.
  • A second drill has been added to the 2021 Maiden Drill program based on mineralization observations of the polymetallic mineralization.
  • Drilling is complete at the Cliff Showing with 865 meters in 5 drill holes. The drill has now moved to the North Zone drill pad located ~600 meters north of the Cliff Showing for the first (GD21-006) of several drill holes testing additional along-strike and up-dip extent.
  • The final drill hole from the Cliff Showing drill pad, GD21-005 (123 meters, 340⁰/-45⁰) was drilled shallowly towards the north and intersected 27.8 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and alteration from 48.0 to 75.8 meters downhole length.
  • The Main Vein was present as a 1.7-meter* intersection of intense quartz-sulphide shear texture and massive vein from 50.5 to 52.2 meters downhole length, enveloped by significant vein stockwork. A second intense 3.5-meter* quartz-sulphide vein breccia and underlying stockwork was intersected from 62.5 to 66.0 meters downhole length.
  • Below is a summary of observed drill core intervals with quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and alteration from the Cliff Showing’s drill holes GD21-001 to GD21-005 (link to images):
    • 57.5 meters* in GD21-001 (drilled Southeast)
    • 23.0 meters* in GD21-002 (drilled Northeast)
    • 78.0 meters* in GD21-003 (drilled Southwest)
    • 67.1 meters* in GD21-004 (drilled South-Southeast)
    • 27.8 meters* in GD21-005 (drilled North-Northwest)
  • Sulphides observed include pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and possible argentite, silver-rich tetrahedrite and electrum (based on Portable XRF Silver readings generally from 1000 to over 5,000 g/t Silver). Spot counts of galena consistently returned 10s to 100s of g/t Ag, with values up to 1,030 g/t Ag.
  • Additional fan drilling is planned for the adjacent Lower and Upper Waterfall, Main, Central and North Zone Showings of the Surebet Zone, testing the exposed at surface strike length of 1000 meters. The second phase of the 2021 drill campaign will include step-back holes to test the mineralized structure to a down-dip extent of 500 meters.
    Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling Is Now Underway at Sixth Hole (GD21-006) ~600 Meters Along Strike at the North Showing Surebet, Golden Triangle B.C. All five drill holes completed to date have intersected significant widths of veining and sulphides demonstrating the robust nature of this mineralized system at the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone.Rush assays are expected in the immediate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board