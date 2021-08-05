Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling Is Now Underway at Sixth Hole (GD21-006) ~600 Meters Along Strike at the North Showing Surebet, Golden Triangle B.C.
-
All five drill holes completed to date have intersected significant widths of veining and sulphides demonstrating the robust nature of this mineralized system at the Surebet Polymetallic
Gold-Silver Zone.
-
Rush assays are expected in the immediate future for GD21-001.
-
A second drill has been added to the 2021 Maiden Drill program based on mineralization observations of the polymetallic mineralization.
-
Drilling is complete at the Cliff Showing with 865 meters in 5 drill holes. The drill has now moved to the North Zone drill pad located ~600 meters north of the Cliff Showing for the
first (GD21-006) of several drill holes testing additional along-strike and up-dip extent.
-
The final drill hole from the Cliff Showing drill pad, GD21-005 (123 meters, 340⁰/-45⁰) was drilled shallowly towards the north and intersected 27.8 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining,
brecciation and alteration from 48.0 to 75.8 meters downhole length.
-
The Main Vein was present as a 1.7-meter* intersection of intense quartz-sulphide shear texture and massive vein from 50.5 to 52.2 meters downhole length, enveloped by significant vein
stockwork. A second intense 3.5-meter* quartz-sulphide vein breccia and underlying stockwork was intersected from 62.5 to 66.0 meters downhole length.
-
Below is a summary of observed drill core intervals with quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and alteration from the Cliff Showing’s drill holes GD21-001 to GD21-005 (link to images):
-
57.5 meters* in GD21-001 (drilled Southeast)
- 23.0 meters* in GD21-002 (drilled Northeast)
- 78.0 meters* in GD21-003 (drilled Southwest)
- 67.1 meters* in GD21-004 (drilled South-Southeast)
-
27.8 meters* in GD21-005 (drilled North-Northwest)
-
Sulphides observed include pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and possible argentite, silver-rich tetrahedrite and electrum (based on Portable XRF Silver readings generally from
1000 to over 5,000 g/t Silver). Spot counts of galena consistently returned 10s to 100s of g/t Ag, with values up to 1,030 g/t Ag.
-
Additional fan drilling is planned for the adjacent Lower and Upper Waterfall, Main, Central and North Zone Showings of the Surebet Zone, testing the exposed at surface strike length of
1000 meters. The second phase of the 2021 drill campaign will include step-back holes to test the mineralized structure to a down-dip extent of 500 meters.
