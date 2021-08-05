Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling Is Now Underway at Sixth Hole (GD21-006) ~600 Meters Along Strike at the North Showing Surebet, Golden Triangle B.C.

All five drill holes completed to date have intersected significant widths of veining and sulphides demonstrating the robust nature of this mineralized system at the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone.Rush assays are expected in the immediate …



