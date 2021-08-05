Altius Renewable Royalties Announces US$35 Million Royalty Financing with Longroad Energy

St. John's, Newfoundland - August 3, 2021 - Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR, WKN: A2QQFT) ("ARR" or the "Company") reports that Great Bay Renewables ("Great Bay"), its subsidiary jointly controlled with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (the "Apollo Funds"), has closed a US$35 million royalty investment with Longroad Energy ("Longroad") related to Longroad's 331 MWdc (250 MWac) Prospero 2 solar project located in Andrews County, Texas ("Prospero 2").

Longroad is a top-tier developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy projects, having developed over 60 renewable energy projects totaling over 6 GW across North America. The project achieved commercial operation on August 2, 2021 and is operated by Longroad. The solar facility is set upon lands leased from the University of Texas under a long-term lease agreement. Over two-thirds of the expected Prospero 2 power output is contracted to two companies, Davita and Zimmer Biomet, under fifteen-year, unit contingent Power Purchase Agreements, with the remainder of the project's energy output expected to be sold into the ERCOT spot market.

The royalty investment has been structured using royalty rates that vary over time, which achieve Great Bay's investment hurdles while optimizing Longroad's project level cash flow profile. Great Bay expects to earn a return of 8-12% on its investment over the initial life of the project, with royalty revenue starting at a lower level in January 2022 and increasing materially after the first five years of operation for the remainder of the project life.

Brian Dalton, CEO of ARR, stated, "ARR's joint venture operating team at GBR has once again brought innovation to the financing of the rapidly growing US renewable energy industry. By providing partner-like funding directly into the capital structure of an operating project, in addition to the growth being experienced from the existing platform of portfolio-based investments in earlier stage projects, we are clearly demonstrating that our royalty financing structures are earning acceptance and adoption within the renewable energy sector. As a result, we are more encouraged than ever about the possibilities for further successful capital deployment."