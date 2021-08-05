checkAd

DGAP-News Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein: Swiss Association for the Protection of Investors criticises Meyer Burger for violating shareholders' rights and demands compliance with legal provisions

Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein: Swiss Association for the Protection of Investors criticises Meyer Burger for violating shareholders' rights and demands compliance with legal provisions

Swiss Association for the Protection of Investors (Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein SASV) criticises Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (MBT) for violating shareholders' rights and demands compliance with legal provisions and applicable corporate governance rules 
 
  • Minutes of the last AGM were published only after public pressure and with a delay of more than two months
  • Shareholder questions at the AGM have not been adequately answered to date
  • Major shareholder Kondrashev/Sentis with its own representative on the BoD sells a third of its stake without reporting management transactions
  • Shareholding in Oxford PV increased from 18.4% to 19.8% without notification
 
The Swiss Association for the Protection of Investors (Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein SASV) criticises Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (MBT) for violating shareholders' rights and demands compliance with legal provisions and applicable corporate governance. 

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting of 4 May 2021 were only published on 9 July 2021 after public pressure and a delay of more than two months. The shareholder questions asked at the general meeting have not been adequately answered to date. This is particularly serious because a debt financing of EUR 185 million was completed on 16 June 2021, a CHF 80 million capital increase from authorised capital was carried out on 2 July 2021 and a EUR 145 million convertible bond was issued. These transactions were carried out without the market's knowledge of the facts requested from shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.
