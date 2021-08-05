checkAd

Release date of six-month interim report (Q2) 2021 for ALK and audio cast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 08:32  |  24   |   |   

On Wednesday, 11 August 2021, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) releases its six-month interim report (Q2) 2021.

ALK will host a meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 1.30pm (CEST) at which Management will review the financial results, the outlook and answer questions.

The meeting will be audio cast live on our website https://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be available shortly before the meeting begins.

Participants in the conference call are kindly requested to call in before 1.25pm (CEST). Danish participants should call in on tel. +45 3544 5577 and international participants should call in on tel. +44 333 300 0804 or +1 631 913 1422. Please use the following participant pin code: 91659552#

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,500 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Release date of six-month interim report (Q2) 2021 for ALK and audio cast On Wednesday, 11 August 2021, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) releases its six-month interim report (Q2) 2021. ALK will host a meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 1.30pm (CEST) at which Management will review the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board