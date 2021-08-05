Active Biotech AB Interim report January – June 2021

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Active Biotech provided status update on the progress in its clinical naptumomab project

Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX hosted KOL webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance, featuring combination with naptumomab as one approach

Financial summary

SEK M Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Full-year 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Net sales - - - 0.5 6.7 Operating profit/loss -12.6 -10.1 -22.4 -19.9 -32.3 Profit/loss after tax -12.6 -9.8 -22.4 -19.9 -32.2 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.06 -0.06 -0.11 -0.12 -0.19 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 78.5 38.2 26.2

This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 5, 2021, at 08.30 a.m. CET.





