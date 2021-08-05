checkAd

Continued dynamism recovery in business on Crédit Agricole Assurances' priority lines

The first semester of 2021 has been marked by a strong rebound in business, particularly on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ priority lines, despite a context of persistent health crisis. Crédit Agricole Assurances continued the diversification of its product mix towards protection of assets & individuals and unit-linked products in early 2021. At the end of June 2021, the Group recorded a growth of 24.6%1 of the revenues in its priority lines of business2 compared with the first half of 2020 (versus a 23.3% growth compared with the end of June 2019 and 33.0% compared with the end of June 2018). Including euro-denominated inflows, Crédit Agricole Assurances posted revenues of €19.5 billion, up 32.9%2 compared with the first semester of 2020 (versus a decrease of 5.1% compared with the end of June 2019 and a growth of 12.6% compared with the end of June 2018).

In Property and Casualty, the upturn in business observed in 2020 is confirmed and growth remains very dynamic. Crédit Agricole Assurances reported premium income of €3.1 billion at the end of June 2021, up 7.6%2 compared with the end of June 2020, with a 9.8% increase upon the semester outside France, particularly in Italy (+18.3% compared to the end of June 2020). Thanks to a net contribution of nearly 380 000 contracts in the first half of the year, the number of P&C contracts reached nearly €15.0 million contracts at the end of June 2021, up 5.1% year-on-year.
Equipment rates of retail customers continued to rise, in France in the Regional Banks (42.4%3 at the end of June 2021, up +1.4 point year-on-year) and LCL (26.2%3 at the end of June 2021, up +1.0 point year-on-year), and in Italy in CA Italia (18.4%4, up +2.5 points year-on-year). The combined ratio5, amounts to 97.3% at the end of June 2021.

Death and disability, Creditor, and Group insurance written premiums amounted to €2.4 billion, up 12.6%2 year-on-year, driven by all the three business segments, in France as well as outside France.

In Savings / Retirement, Crédit Agricole Assurances continued to shift its business towards unit-linked products. At the end of June 2021, unit-linked gross inflows accounted for €5.8 billion, up 42.8% from the high inflows in the half of 2020 (+34.3% compared to 2019), and reached its highest semi-annual level ever, demonstrating the success of the inflow policy initiated in the last quarter of 2019. Savings / Retirement written premiums rose by 44.8% year-on-year to €14.0 billion, and the share of unit-linked products in gross inflows remained at the high level of 40.9%1, down 0.5 point year-on-year. International activities in this business line rose by 79.8%.

