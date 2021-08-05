checkAd

The Adecco Group 2021 Half Year Report

Zurich, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to article
53 LR

The Adecco Group 2021 Half Year Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section of
the Group's website (2021), which is directly accessible by clicking here
(https://www.adeccogroup.com/investors/ad-hoc-publications/) .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

