The Adecco Group 2021 Half Year Report Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 05.08.2021, 08:55 | 29 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 08:55 | Zurich, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to article

53 LR



The Adecco Group 2021 Half Year Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section of

the Group's website (2021), which is directly accessible by clicking here

(https://www.adeccogroup.com/investors/ad-hoc-publications/) .



Media Contact: The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41-(0)-44-878-88-88



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145850/4986131

OTS: The Adecco Group



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer