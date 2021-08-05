Prime Student Introduces Exclusive Offers for College Life

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced new offers exclusively for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to college this fall. Starting today, Prime Student members can enjoy exclusive savings including Grubhub+ Student, Calm, StudentUniverse, and Course Hero for a limited time. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, and then enjoy Prime at half the price for just $6.49 per month or $59 per year.

“We know that college students enjoy the many benefits of a Prime Student membership, from streaming their favorite movies to getting fast and free delivery on dorm room essentials they need, and so much more,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “We’re thrilled to team up with brands we know students love, like Grubhub and Calm, to make Prime Student even more valuable to new and existing members.”