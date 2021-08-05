checkAd

Prime Student Introduces Exclusive Offers for College Life

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 09:00  |  44   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced new offers exclusively for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to college this fall. Starting today, Prime Student members can enjoy exclusive savings including Grubhub+ Student, Calm, StudentUniverse, and Course Hero for a limited time. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, and then enjoy Prime at half the price for just $6.49 per month or $59 per year.

“We know that college students enjoy the many benefits of a Prime Student membership, from streaming their favorite movies to getting fast and free delivery on dorm room essentials they need, and so much more,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “We’re thrilled to team up with brands we know students love, like Grubhub and Calm, to make Prime Student even more valuable to new and existing members.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.141,47€
Hebel 14,92
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.577,56€
Hebel 14,92
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Student Offers That Will Make Your Year

Designed specifically for college students, Prime Student offers all the shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime plus exclusive perks and offers for college life. Prime Student members enjoy movies and TV series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, more than 3,000 books, magazines, and comics with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, and more. New this year, Prime Student members can now save hundreds of dollars with limited time offers and exclusive discounts at amazon.com/student, including:

  • Grubhub+ Student: Get a free Grubhub+ Student monthly membership. This includes free unlimited food delivery for students (off-campus orders over $12), special perks, donation matching, and ability to earn 10% back on pickup orders with Grubhub+ Student Cash.
  • Calm: Students can experience three months of Calm, the No. 1 app for meditation and sleep, for free, and then for just $8.99/year (normally $69.99/year). This gives Prime Student members access to Calm’s Premium subscription with music, sleep stories, and more to help them relax.
  • StudentUniverse: Students can get up to 10% off flights and hotels (many of which are already discounted) from StudentUniverse, plus free premium customer support with every booking.
  • Course Hero: Enjoy one month of Course Hero for free, then pay just $9.95/month (normally $39.95/month). Students can access resources for their courses with step-by-step explanations, 24/7 homework help, textbook solutions, and more.
  • Prime Video Channels: Add channels like SHOWTIME, EPIX, ALLBLK, Sundance Now, and more for just 99 cents/month each for up to 12 months (normally $3.99 to $10.99/month).
  • Amazon Music Unlimited: Upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier of Amazon Music for just 99 cents/month to access more than 75 million songs. Amazon Music Unlimited Student Plan customers can now access Amazon Music HD at no extra cost, offering the highest-quality streaming audio for even more music fans.

Off to College Shopping Guide

Seite 1 von 2
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime Student Introduces Exclusive Offers for College Life Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced new offers exclusively for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to college this fall. Starting today, Prime Student members can enjoy exclusive savings including Grubhub+ Student, Calm, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Zoetis to Acquire Jurox, a Leading Provider and Manufacturer of Livestock and Companion Animal ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Sea Limited oder Coupang? Was ist der bessere Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.213 Aktien von Warren Buffett, die erstklassige Sommerkäufen sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.08.21WDH/Strengere Auflagen: Alibaba-Finanzbeteiligung Ant Group verdient weniger
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Amazon and Best Buy Introduce New Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Big Tech nach den Quartalszahlen – lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.08.21dailyAKTIEN: Amazon wirkt angeschlagen
BNP Paribas | Kommentare
03.08.21Amazon Studios kündigt 'Lord of the Rings'-TV-Serie für 2022 an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schließt nach Rekordhoch mit Verlust
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.08.21Aktien New York: Schwung erlahmt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.08.21Aktien New York: Dow beginnt August mit weiterem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte