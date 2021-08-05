checkAd

Zeelo raises $12M for expansion after 600% growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 09:01  |  29   |   |   

Bus commuting platform Zeelo raises $12M for accelerated US, UK, Europe and Africa expansion after 600% growth during pandemic

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeelo, Europe's leading smart commuter mobility platform for organizations, has raised $12M to accelerate its expansion in the US, Europe and Africa, investment in its SaaS technology offering and continued rollout of fully electric bus shuttle programs. Zeelo has recorded 600% revenue growth over the past 18-months, reaching regional profitability, by supporting companies in logistics and manufacturing industries, as well as post-pandemic hybrid workplaces and schools; enabling access for people in car-dependent areas to reach work and education by sustainable transportation.

The company works with employers, schools and fleet operators to deliver affordable and convenient bus programmes that provide a viable alternative to driving a car, in order to support staff recruitment and to reduce CO2 emissions from commuting. Through the use of Zeelo's mobile apps, client workplace planning tools, route-optimisation software and asset-light vehicle model, costs are reduced by up to 42% versus using a traditional bus operator and CO2 emissions are reduced by 78%, with 30 cars being taken off the road for every trip. Zeelo offers both turnkey and SaaS solutions to multinational customers such as Ocado, Amazon and Wincanton.

"Outside urban centres, the vast majority of people need a car to access work and education. Amongst our shift-worker customers, 30% of candidates don't turn up to the job interview in the first place because they can't get there. Zeelo is playing an important role in improving social mobility and decarbonising transportation. In the past 18 months, employers have realised the importance of it too. Now it's time to bring this to the masses," said Sam Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO.

Zeelo will use the capital to accelerate US and European expansion, as well as rolling out its technology platform as a SaaS solution to fleet operator partners and encouraging the transition to zero-emission buses and coaches. The round was led by ETF Partners, with participation from InMotion Ventures and various angel investors including Neil Smith, Founder of Transit Systems.

"Zeelo's focus on public transport deserts directly tackles the issues of car-dependency, transport emissions and social mobility. The growth of the business during the pandemic has been extraordinary and we are delighted to continue to support the business. The world needs more affordable and sustainable mass transit - Zeelo is defining the category," added Patrick Sheehan, Managing Partner at ETF Partners.

About Zeelo:
Zeelo is a smart bus platform for organisations, on a mission to enable access to safe and sustainable transportation for everyday journeys. Headquartered in London with operations in the UK, USA and South Africa, serving over 70 customers with over 75 employees and moving nearly 100,000 riders each month. Zeelo was founded by serial mobility entrepreneurs Sam Ryan and Barney Williams, who exited JumpIn, a ride-sharing business, to Addison Lee in 2014.

Contact(s):
 Cale Pissarra
Head of Marketing
cale@zeelo.co 

Sam Ryan
Co-Founder & CEO
sam@zeelo.co 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zeelo raises $12M for expansion after 600% growth Bus commuting platform Zeelo raises $12M for accelerated US, UK, Europe and Africa expansion after 600% growth during pandemic LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zeelo, Europe's leading smart commuter mobility platform for organizations, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Columbia Clinic signed a cooperation agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels ...
OPPO Unveils 6G White Paper and Distinctive Next-Generation Communications Vision globally ...
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...