UMC Reports Sales for July 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2021.

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

July 18,366,122 15,494,823 +2,871,299 +18.53%

Jan.-July 116,370,875 102,148,930 +14,221,945 +13.92%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

