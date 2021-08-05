UMC Reports Sales for July 2021
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2021.
Revenues for July 2021
|
Period
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
July
18,366,122
15,494,823
+2,871,299
+18.53%
Jan.-July
116,370,875
102,148,930
+14,221,945
+13.92%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
|
Wertpapier
