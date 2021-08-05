checkAd

Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Canada’s 2021 "National Bank Open presented by Rogers" in Toronto

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 09:00  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) together through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”), announce the deployment of its Fionet Platform (“Fionet”) for rapid testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers tennis tournament in Toronto.

Leading the testing deployment is FRR’s previously announced partner, LifeLabs LP (“LifeLabs”), Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions. LifeLabs has deployed the Fionet system in advance of the tournament in preparation of testing athletes, officials, tournament employees and other attending personnel. Testing will commence on July 31 and will continue for the duration of the tournament.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with Fionet Rapid Response Group to support COVID-19 rapid testing at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “We are excited to deploy this digital, quality-controlled, and high throughput solution to support the safe return of the tournament in Toronto.”

FRR’s Fionet provides fast, scalable, quality-controlled testing and real-time digital results for electronic reporting in community-based or decentralized settings. It has been integrated into LifeLabs’ laboratory information system as a turnkey, end-to-end COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) program for testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at Aviva Centre in Toronto.

Through the alliance, LifeLabs and FRR can deploy testing into any setting the caliber of automated, quality-controlled testing and tracking previously available only in centralized lab facilities.

“Our Fionet Platform has proven itself in the field as a trusted solution for COVID-19 rapid testing and real-timing tracking,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO, FRR. “By teaming up with LifeLabs for the prestigious 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto we are able to ensure the competitors, officials and all others involved with the tournament are working within a safe and protected environment. The tournament looks very competitive this year and I wish all the athletes the best of luck in their games.”

