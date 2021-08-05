CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
CoinShares delivers strongest interim financial results in the Group’s history
SAINT HELIER, Jersey, August 5, 2021 – CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (“CoinShares”, the “Group” or the “Company”) today released its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.
The full report, which is linked in this press release, can also be found on the CoinShares Investor Relations site.
2021 Interim Financial Results Highlights
- Total comprehensive income of £58.7 million.
(H1 2020: £10.4 million, FY2020: £18.4 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA of £62.8 million, achieving a margin of 85%.
(H1 2020: £8.6 million / 58%, FY2020: £22.1 million / 63%).
- Management fees generated by the Group’s Asset Management Platform of £36.7 million.
(H1 2020: £6.7 million, FY2020: £18.4 million).
- Income and gains generated by the Group’s Capital Markets of £37.4 million
(H1 2020: £8.0 million, FY2020: £16.8 million).
- Fair value gains on Principal Investments of £4.1 million.
(H1 2020: £0.4 million, FY2020: £1.0 million).
- Assets under Management (“AUM”) as at 30 June 2021 of £2.2 billion.
(31 December 2020: £1.7 billion).
- Net asset position of the Group as at 30 June 2021 of £128.3 million.
(31 December 2020: £56.5 million).
Commenting on today’s results, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares stated, “Following an exceptionally strong Q1 report, we have built on that momentum and reported the strongest Q2 in our Group’s history. This was accomplished despite the market volatility and digital asset price erosion reinforcing our view that CoinShares, Europe's largest and longest standing Digital Asset Firm, is much more than a beta play on digital assets. Our Asset Management Platform business increased over 99% and our Capital Markets Infrastructure business increased over 122%, compared to 2020 year-end and significantly higher year-on-year. This strong performance led to an EBITDA improvement of 184% compared to 2020 year-end, in only a six-month period. With the new products brought to market, new exchange listings and new alliances formed, coupled with our acquisition of the ETF business from Elwood Technologies, we are well positioned to keep improving the earnings power of our Company.”
