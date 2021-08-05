Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2021 results on 19 August 2021 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q2 2021 report and the Q2 2021 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audio webcast. The audio webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com



It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 5 August 2021

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act