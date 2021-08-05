checkAd

Prosafe SE Publication of Q2 2021 results and audio webcast on 19 August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 08:58  |  25   |   |   

Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2021 results on 19 August 2021 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q2 2021 report and the Q2 2021 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audio webcast. The audio webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 5 August 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE Publication of Q2 2021 results and audio webcast on 19 August 2021 Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2021 results on 19 August 2021 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q2 2021 report and the Q2 2021 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com Jesper Kragh …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board