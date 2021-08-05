checkAd

DGAP-DD Elmos Semiconductor SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 09:14  |  30   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2021 / 09:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 1,500 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an automatic allocation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69750  05.08.2021 



Elmos Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Elmos nach entäuschendem Jahr wieder auf Kurs?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Elmos Semiconductor SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.08.2021 / 09:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Exklusive JV-Vereinbarung über HPA verlängert
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russisches Rating läuft aus
DGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: APN Property Group schemes become effective
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet erhöht nach erfolgreichem 1. Halbjahr 2021 die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09:14 UhrDGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09:11 UhrDGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09:11 UhrDGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
04.08.21Wochenausgabe: Freude am Keks
Small Caps Champion | Analysen
04.08.21Elmos Semiconductor: Engpässe belasten - Gewinn fast vervierfacht
4investors | Kommentare
04.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
04.08.21DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Positive Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Quartal 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Positive Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Quartal 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten