DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins major contract for the supply of infrastructure components in Norway

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins major contract for the supply of infrastructure components in Norway

Vossloh wins major contract for the supply of infrastructure components in Norway

  • Framework contract for equipping the Norwegian rail network with switches and crossings won from Bane NOR
  • Deliveries to start already in the course of the current year and run including options until 2029
  • Order volume of more than €80 million over total term

Werdohl, August 5, 2021. Vossloh, a leading international supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, has won a comprehensive framework contract in Norway. Via its Swedish subsidiary Vossloh Nordic Switch Systems AB, switches and crossings will be supplied over the coming years to Bane NOR, the state-owned infrastructure manager of the roughly 4,200-km-long rail network in Norway. The agreement mainly covers the supply of switches and crossings for conventional rail lines as well as the development of a new range of switches for heavy-haul lines. In addition, Bane NOR chose as standard way of delivery the supply of fully assembled switches on special tilting wagons, delivered just-in-time from Vossloh's Swedish plant. Finally, the contract also covers the supply of an extensive range of spare parts for all existing switches and crossings in the Norwegian network. The contract has an initial term of two years and includes extension options for further six years. Deliveries under the framework agreement are scheduled to start already in the course of the current year. The order value for the entire term including options is over €80 million.

"Sustainability criteria also played a major role in the awarding of the contract, further evidence of the high importance attached to this issue in our industry. We are therefore very pleased that we were again able to convince in this area and successfully continue our long-standing business relationship with Bane NOR," explains Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. "The framework agreement underlines our strong market position in Northern Europe and the close cooperation with Bane NOR also opens up further growth potentials for us. In the years ahead, for instance, significant investments are planned for the digitalization and data-based monitoring of the Norwegian rail network. With our globally unique product and service portfolio and the comprehensive systemic understanding of the rail track, we are the perfect partner when it comes to condition-based and predictive maintenance."

