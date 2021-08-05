Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Sales of $218.0 million, a 31% increase with the largest source being silver.

Gross profit of $59.3 million, an increase of $25.2 million.

Cash provided by operating activities was $86.3 million, with $31.9 million of additions to properties, plant, equipment and mineral interests, resulting in $54.4 million of quarterly free cash flow. 1

Silver production of 3.5 million ounces, an increase of 4% over prior year due to full production at Lucky Friday.

Gold production of 59,139 ounces, a decrease of 1%.

Net income applicable to common shareholders of $0.6 million, or $0.00 per share.

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of $32.8 million, or $0.06 per share. 2

Adjusted EBITDA of $84.0 million, an increase of 31%. 3

Net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 1.2x, the lowest in 9 years since the issuance of Hecla's prior Senior Notes. 4

Near record-setting quarter in Hecla's 130-year history with the 2nd best revenues, gross profit, cash provided by operations, and adjusted EBITDA.

Strong balance sheet with over $400 million of available liquidity.

Gold production guidance increased and silver cost guidance reduced.

"Despite the continuing pandemic, Hecla had near record results across a number of metrics improving on the consistent performance of the past two years," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla's President and CEO. "We generated over $54 million of free cash flow due to a combination of lower treatment charges, increasing throughput and recoveries, and higher prices. Our American silver mines produce more than 40% of all the silver mined in the United States and with silver being important for the transformation to renewable energy, electric vehicles and 5G, Hecla's growing silver production and low costs make it well-positioned for even better results in the future."

** All comparisons to the second quarter of 2020.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 FINANCIAL DATA Sales (000) $ 217,983 $ 166,355 $ 428,835 $ 303,280 Gross profit (000) $ 59,260 $ 34,079 $ 124,072 $ 45,451 Income (loss) applicable to common shareholders (000) $ 647 $ (14,166 ) $ 19,480 $ (31,489 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share (in cents) 0.1 (3.0 ) 3.6 (6.0 ) Cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 86,304 $ 37,526 $ 124,240 $ 42,453

Net income applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter 2021 was $0.6 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to net loss applicable to common shareholders of $14.2 million, or $(0.03) per share, for the same period in 2020. The improved second quarter result compared to the previous year was mainly due to the following items:

Higher prices for all metals with realized silver and zinc prices up approximately 50%.

Silver and lead production nearly doubled at Lucky Friday.

Greens Creek and Lucky Friday generated $42.8 million more gross profit.

Ramp-up costs decreased by $3.8 million due primarily to Lucky Friday's return to full production starting in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Lower interest expense by $1.6 million due to reduced debt, as no amounts were drawn on our revolving credit facility during the second quarter of 2021.

Income and mining tax benefits of $4.8 million compared to an income tax provision of $0.6 million.

These improvements were partially offset by:

Lower gross profit at Nevada Operations from a $9.4 million non-cash adjustment of stockpiled inventory to market value.

Higher costs at Casa Berardi driven by costs associated with higher volumes and higher maintenance-related activities.

Loss on metal derivatives contracts of $17.3 million ($13.3 million, non-cash and unrealized) compared to a loss of $14.0 million ($13.4 million, non-cash and unrealized) from increases in zinc and lead prices.

Exploration and pre-development expense increased by $8.7 million due to increased exploration at Midas, San Sebastian, Greens Creek and Casa Berardi, and for drift development to the Hatter Graben area in Nevada.

General and administrative expense increased by $4.1 million due to our higher share price increasing the value of accrued incentive compensation and the issuance of certain shares occurring a quarter earlier than in 2020.

An unrealized loss on investments in other mining companies of $0.8 million compared to a gain of $6.4 million.

Cash provided by operating activities was $86.3 million, $48.8 million higher than in the second quarter of 2020, due mainly to the $25.2 million increase in gross profit and the positive net impact of working capital changes.

Capital expenditures totaled $31.9 million, with $24.3 million spent at the operations compared to $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, with the increase primarily due to higher planned expenditures at Casa Berardi of $12.2 million for the period. Expenditures at Lucky Friday and Greens Creek were approximately $6.0 million each. Capital expenditures also included $7.5 million related to royalty repurchases at the Nevada Operations and Casa Berardi during the second quarter of 2021.

Metals Prices

The average realized silver price in the second quarter was $27.14 per ounce, 47% higher than the $18.44 in the second quarter of 2020. The average realized gold price increased 5% to $1,825 per ounce. Average realized lead and zinc prices increased 33% and 52%, respectively.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Silver – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 26.69 $ 16.33 $ 26.49 $ 16.63 Realized price per ounce $ 27.14 $ 18.44 $ 26.45 $ 16.75 Gold – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 1,816 $ 1,711 $ 1,807 $ 1,647 Realized price per ounce $ 1,825 $ 1,736 $ 1,795 $ 1,658 Lead – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 0.96 $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 0.80 Realized price per pound $ 1.04 $ 0.78 $ 0.99 $ 0.78 Zinc – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 1.32 $ 0.89 $ 1.29 $ 0.93 Realized price per pound $ 1.35 $ 0.89 $ 1.34 $ 0.89

∗ Realized prices are calculated by dividing gross revenues for each metal (which include the price adjustments and gains and losses on the forward contracts discussed below) by the payable quantities of each metal included in products sold during the period.

Base Metals Forward Sales Contracts

The following table summarizes the quantities of base metals committed under financially settled forward sales contracts, other than provisional hedges (which address changes in prices between shipment and settlement with customers), at June 30, 2021.

Pounds Under Contract

(in thousands) Average Price per Pound Zinc Lead Zinc Lead Contracts on forecasted sales 2021 settlements 15,708 14,991 $1.24 $0.94 2022 settlements 66,855 50,982 $1.28 $0.96 2023 settlements 76,280 52,250 $1.29 $1.00 2024 settlements 15,046 — $1.33 —

These contracts represent about 45% of the forecasted payable zinc production through 2024 at an average price of $1.28 per pound, and 35% of the forecasted payable lead production through 2023 at an average price of $0.97 per pound.

Foreign Currency Forward Purchase Contracts

The following table summarizes the Canadian dollars the Company has committed to purchase under foreign exchange forward contracts at June 30, 2021, which is roughly 75% of forecasted Canadian dollar direct production costs for the remainder of 2021, 50% for 2022, 30% for 2023 and 20% for 2024:

Currency Under Contract

(in thousands of CAD) Average Exchange Rate

CAD/USD 2021 settlements 61,026 $1.32 2022 settlements 84,754 $1.31 2023 settlements 52,565 $1.32 2024 settlements 26,446 $1.33

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 3,524,783 3,403,781 6,984,229 6,649,250 Payable ounces sold 3,415,464 3,348,639 6,445,490 5,930,918 Gold - Ounces produced 59,139 59,982 111,143 118,774 Payable ounces sold 47,168 51,398 104,454 108,501 Lead - Tons produced 11,540 8,977 22,244 14,087 Payable tons sold 10,663 8,026 19,331 12,156 Zinc - Tons produced 17,211 17,855 33,318 30,702 Payable tons sold 11,143 11,989 22,170 21,825

The following tables provide a summary of the final production, cost of sales and other direct production costs and depletion, depreciation and amortization (referred to herein as "cost of sales"), cash cost, after by-product credits ("cash cost"), per silver and gold ounce, and all-in sustaining cost, after by-product credits ("AISC"), per silver and gold ounce for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, with comparisons to the prior year period:

Second Quarter Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday Casa Berardi Nevada Operations June 30, 2021 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 3,524,783 59,139 2,558,447 12,859 913,294 31,333 7,917 14,947 45,125 Increase/(decrease) 121,002 (843 ) (195,472 ) (245 ) 443,757 577 2,422 156 29,137 Cost of sales (000) $ 83,390 $ 75,333 $ 55,488 $ — $ 27,901 $ 57,340 $ — $ 17,993 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 10,253 $ 16,194 $ (2,184 ) N/A $ 16,446 $ 11,758 N/A $ 4,436 N/A Cash cost per silver or gold ounce 5 $ 0.18 $ 1,254 $ (2.64 ) $ — $ 8.07 $ 1,199 $ — $ 1,369 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ (4.79 ) $ 408 $ (7.83 ) N/A $ — $ 280 N/A $ 675 N/A AISC per silver or gold ounce6 $ 7.54 $ 1,419 $ 0.68 $ — $ 14.10 $ 1,434 $ — $ 1,386 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ (1.79 ) $ 442 $ (6.43 ) N/A $ — $ 357 N/A $ 617 N/A

Six Months Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday Casa Berardi Nevada Operations June 30, 2021 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 6,984,229 111,143 5,143,317 26,125 1,777,195 67,523 18,592 17,495 45,125 Increase/(decrease) 334,979 (7,631 ) (386,309 ) 748 1,211,910 10,015 7,163 (14,261 ) 7,682 Cost of sales (000) $ 159,459 $ 145,304 $ 108,668 $ — $ 50,696 $ 119,856 $ — $ 25,448 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 26,008 $ 20,926 $ 1,815 N/A $ 36,409 $ 25,949 N/A $ (5,023 ) N/A Cash cost per silver or gold ounce 5 $ 0.79 $ 1,161 $ (1.65 ) $ — $ 7.85 $ 1,106 $ — $ 1,371 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ (4.59 ) $ 209 $ (7.06 ) N/A $ — $ 25 N/A $ 655 N/A AISC per silver or gold ounce6 $ 7.38 $ 1,357 $ 1.14 $ — $ 14.17 $ 1,347 $ — $ 1,393 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ (2.72 ) $ 222 $ (6.37 ) N/A $ — $ 20 N/A $ 606 N/A

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

The Greens Creek Mine produced 2.6 million ounces of silver and 12,859 ounces of gold with the mill operating at an average of 2,362 tons per day (tpd) marking another quarter of consistently strong performance. The decrease in silver production compared to the second quarter of 2020 was due to planned lower grades resulting from mine sequencing. Compared to 2020, cost of sales decreased by $2.2 million and the per ounce silver cash cost and AISC decreased by $7.83 and $6.43, respectively, due to higher by-products credits resulting from higher by-product prices, lower treatment costs from favorable changes in smelter terms and lower production costs, driven partially by lower COVID-19 related costs.5,6

The Company's estimated 2021 silver production of 9.5 - 10.2 million ounces is unchanged and gold production increased from 40 - 43 thousand ounces to 43 - 45 thousand ounces. The estimate for 2021 cost of sales has been updated to $222 million. Estimated cash cost and AISC, each per silver ounce has been updated to ($1.00)-$1.00 and $3.25-$4.00, respectively, with lower costs due to anticipated higher by-product credits.5,6

Casa Berardi Mine - Quebec

At the Casa Berardi Mine, 31,333 ounces of gold were produced compared to 30,756 ounces in the second quarter of 2020 due to higher mill throughput which was partially offset by lower grades. The mill operated at an average of 4,117 tpd, which was 33% higher than the prior year period. The increase in cost of sales was due to higher throughput, mill contractor costs related to maintenance and optimization activities, and underground maintenance costs resulting from repairs and replacements of major components for the production fleet. The increase in cash cost and AISC per gold ounce for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was the result of the higher cost of sales, with the increase in AISC also resulting from higher sustaining capital spending.

In the 160 pit, 1.4 million tons of overburden were removed during the quarter. Ore from that pit is expected to start being mined and processed in Q4 2021, concurrent with the processing of the last of the East Mine Crown Pillar pit ore.

The Company's estimated 2021 gold production has been increased from 125 - 128 thousand ounces to 128 - 132 thousand ounces. The estimate for 2021 cost of sales has been updated to $220 million. Estimated cash cost and AISC, each per gold ounce has been updated from $900-$975 and $1,185-$1,275 to $1,000-$1,125 and $1,200-$1,325, respectively.5,6

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

At the Lucky Friday Mine, 0.9 million ounces of silver were produced in the quarter, an increase of 95% compared to the second quarter of 2020, with the mine at full production. The mill operated at an average of 906 tpd. We continue to test and optimize new mining methods to better manage seismicity and potentially increase productivity.

The cost of sales for the second quarter was $27.9 million, and the cash cost per silver ounce was $8.07. AISC was $14.10 per silver ounce.5,6

The Company's estimated 2021 silver production of 3.4 - 3.8 million ounces is unchanged. The estimate for 2021 cost of sales has been updated to $103 million. Estimated cash cost and AISC, each per silver ounce, has been updated to $7.60-$8.50 and $14.25-$16.25, respectively.5,6

Nevada Operations

At the Nevada operations, 14,947 ounces of gold and 45,125 ounces of silver were produced from processing previously stockpiled ore, including oxide material processed at the Midas mill and a bulk sample of refractory material processed at a third-party roaster facility. Total cost of sales for the second quarter was $18.0 million which included a $9.4 million write-down in the value of stockpile inventory to net realizable value due to lower than anticipated grades. Cash cost and AISC per gold ounce were $1,369 and $1,386, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.5,6 The increase over the prior year period was due primarily to costs related to the ore stockpile inventory that was mined in previous periods and processed in the current period.

With processing of the oxide material complete, the Fire Creek Mine and Midas mill were placed on care and maintenance during the quarter. In the second half of 2021, approximately 10,000 tons of refractory material is expected to be processed as a test at a third-party autoclave facility. The ounces from this third-party processing are anticipated to be recognized as production at that time. Those ounces and any remaining finished goods inventory are expected to be sold in the second half of 2021. Pre-development for the Hatter Graben area at Hollister and exploration at Midas are ongoing.

EXPLORATION

Exploration expenses were $8.4 million for the second quarter, an increase of $6.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased activity and focus on the Green Racer Sinter discovery at Midas and increased activity at Greens Creek, Casa Berardi, San Sebastian, Heva-Hosco and Kinskuch. Exploration guidance was increased to $40 million earlier in the quarter. An update of the exploration program will be provided later in the third quarter.

PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Pre-development spending was $2.9 million for the quarter, compared to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year period is principally due to development of the decline to allow drilling of the Hatter Graben, which commenced late in the first quarter of 2021. Exploration drilling is expected in the third quarter. Pre-development guidance was increased to $8.5 million earlier in the quarter.

DIVIDENDS

Common

On August 4, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01125 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0075 per share for the silver-linked dividend component. The common dividend is payable on or about September 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2021. The realized silver price was $27.14 in the second quarter satisfying the criteria for the silver-linked dividend component of the Company's dividend policy.

Preferred

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 cent per share on the outstanding shares of Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on or about October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

2021 ESTIMATES7

The Company has updated its guidance for annual production, cost and expenditures as follows:

2021 Production Outlook

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current Greens Creek * 9.5-10.2 9.5-10.2 40-43 43-45 20.5-21.5 22-23 227-237 244-253.5 Lucky Friday * 3.4-3.8 3.4-3.8 N/A N/A 6.2-6.4 6.2-6.4 67-70 67-70 Casa Berardi N/A N/A 125-128 128-132 11.5-11.7 11.7-12.1 125-128 128-132 Nevada Operations N/A N/A 20-22 20-21 1.8-2.0 1.8-1.9 20-22 20-21 Total7 12.9-14.0 12.9-14.0 185-193 191-198 40.0-41.6 41.7-43.3 439-457 459-476.5

* Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production

2021 Cost Outlook

Cost of Sales (millions) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce5 AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce6 Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current Greens Creek $213 $222 $1.50-$2.25 ($1.00)-$1.00 $6.50-$7.25 $3.25-$4.00 Lucky Friday $91 $103 $7.75-$9.75 $7.50-$8.50 $13.75-$16.50 $14.25-$16.25 Total Silver $304 $325 $3.25-$4.25 $1.00-$2.00 $10.75-$12.50 $9.00-$11.00 Casa Berardi $212 $220 $900-$975 $1,000-$1,125 $1,185-$1,275 $1,200-$1,325 Nevada Operations $41 $43 $1,300-$1,425 $1,300-$1,425 $1,385-$1,525 $1,385-$1,525 Total Gold $253 $263 $950-$1,050 $1,050-$1,200 $1,200-$1,300 $1,250-$1,350

2021 Capital and Exploration Outlook

(millions) Previous Current Capital expenditures $110 $120 Exploration expenditures (including Corporate Development) $40 $40 Pre-development expenditures $8.5 $8.5

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Sales of products $ 217,983 $ 166,355 $ 428,835 $ 303,280 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 110,320 92,853 207,029 178,740 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 48,403 39,423 97,734 79,089 158,723 132,276 304,763 257,829 Gross profit 59,260 34,079 124,072 45,451 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 11,104 6,979 19,111 15,918 Exploration 8,367 1,962 14,318 4,492 Pre-development 2,874 563 3,613 1,098 Other operating expense 3,643 1,445 7,282 2,365 Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,024 1,037 4,733 1,553 Ramp-up and suspension costs 5,786 9,572 10,104 22,568 Foundation grant — 1,970 — 1,970 32,798 23,528 59,161 49,964 Income (loss) from operations 26,462 10,551 64,911 (4,513 ) Other income (expense): Gain on exchange of investments — — 1,158 — Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (750 ) 6,409 (4,256 ) 5,431 (Loss) on derivative contracts (17,313 ) (14,002 ) (16,840 ) (6,109 ) Net foreign exchange (loss) gain (1,907 ) (3,205 ) (3,971 ) 3,431 Other expense (278 ) (1,326 ) (439 ) (1,749 ) Interest expense (10,271 ) (11,829 ) (21,015 ) (28,140 ) (30,519 ) (23,953 ) (45,363 ) (27,136 ) (Loss) income before income and mining taxes (4,057 ) (13,402 ) 19,548 (31,649 ) Income and mining tax (provision) benefit 4,842 (626 ) 208 436 Net income (loss) 785 (14,028 ) 19,756 (31,213 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (276 ) (276 ) Income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 647 $ (14,166 ) $ 19,480 $ (31,489 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) 0.1 (3.0 ) 3.6 (6.0 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 535,531 525,243 534,819 524,218 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 542,262 525,243 541,468 524,218

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 785 $ (14,028 ) $ 19,756 $ (31,213 ) Non-cash elements included in net income (loss): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 48,575 42,555 98,121 84,185 Write-down to stockpile inventory 6,242 — 6,431 — Gain on sale of investments — — (1,158 ) — Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 750 (6,409 ) 4,256 (5,431 ) Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,654 1,545 6,183 3,093 Stock compensation 2,802 1,209 3,302 2,428 Deferred income taxes (8,594 ) (1,913 ) (8,562 ) (5,165 ) Amortization of loan origination fees and loss on extinguishment of debt 379 484 918 2,624 Loss on derivative contracts 13,078 21,625 2,116 11,188 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,700 4,341 4,455 (3,725 ) Foundation grant — 1,970 — 1,970 Other non-cash items, net 145 677 153 573 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,768 ) (16,005 ) (9,432 ) (6,050 ) Inventories 3,788 2,022 5,719 (4,580 ) Other current and non-current assets 2,597 1,718 4,125 (924 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,056 (3,536 ) (6,489 ) (15,415 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits 2,644 (4,077 ) (5,351 ) 5,418 Accrued taxes (3,030 ) 2,580 (999 ) 3,912 Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities 501 2,768 696 (435 ) Cash provided by operating activities 86,304 37,526 124,240 42,453 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (31,898 ) (10,819 ) (53,311 ) (30,689 ) Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 112 46 131 200 Purchases of investments — (637 ) — (637 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,786 ) (11,410 ) (53,180 ) (31,126 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of treasury shares (4,525 ) (2,745 ) (4,525 ) (2,745 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (6,027 ) (1,318 ) (10,715 ) (2,622 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (138 ) (138 ) (276 ) (276 ) Credit facility fees paid — (93 ) (82 ) (551 ) Borrowings on debt — — — 679,500 Repayments of debt — (160,000 ) — (666,500 ) Repayments of finance leases (1,889 ) (1,556 ) (3,770 ) (2,840 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,579 ) (165,850 ) (19,368 ) 3,966 Effect of exchange rates on cash (195 ) (58 ) (28 ) (1,794 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 41,744 (139,792 ) 51,664 13,499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 140,803 216,768 130,883 63,477 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 182,547 $ 76,976 $ 182,547 $ 76,976 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 93 $ 1,853 $ 18,499 $ 15,837 Cash paid for income and mining taxes $ 6,271 $ 2,706 $ 9,469 $ 5,345

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,494 $ 129,830 Accounts receivable: Trade 41,311 27,864 Other, net 9,334 11,329 Inventories 82,962 96,544 Derivative assets 5,879 3,470 Other current assets 10,198 15,644 Total current assets 331,178 284,681 Investments 11,083 15,148 Restricted cash 1,053 1,053 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,305,359 2,345,219 Operating lease right-of-use asset 8,902 10,628 Deferred income taxes 5,090 2,912 Derivative assets 4,852 4,558 Other non-current assets 3,721 3,525 Total assets $ 2,671,238 $ 2,667,724 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 62,183 $ 68,516 Accrued payroll and related benefits 24,270 31,807 Accrued taxes 4,838 8,349 Finance leases 6,223 6,491 Operating leases 2,540 3,008 Other current liabilities 21,353 26,032 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 7,994 5,582 Total current liabilities 129,401 149,785 Finance leases 8,905 9,274 Operating leases 6,368 7,634 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 112,651 110,466 Long-term debt 508,611 507,242 Deferred tax liability 143,181 144,330 Pension liability 30,237 44,144 Other non-current liabilities 11,202 4,364 Total liabilities 950,556 977,239 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 136,065 134,629 Capital surplus 2,024,645 2,003,576 Accumulated deficit (382,609 ) (391,374 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,437 ) (32,889 ) Treasury stock (28,021 ) (23,496 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,720,682 1,690,485 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,671,238 $ 2,667,724 Common shares outstanding 536,823 531,666

HECLA MINING COMPANY Production Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore milled 214,931 215,275 409,011 414,079 Total production cost per ton $ 171.13 $ 171.03 $ 176.58 $ 178.18 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 14.52 15.56 15.23 16.19 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.081 0.084 0.085 0.084 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 3.14 3.27 3.10 3.20 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 7.57 8.16 7.59 7.55 Silver produced (oz.) 2,558,447 2,753,919 5,143,317 5,529,626 Gold produced (oz.) 12,859 13,104 26,125 25,377 Lead produced (tons) 5,627 5,889 10,551 11,087 Zinc produced (tons) 14,610 16,184 27,964 28,671 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ (2.64 ) $ 5.19 $ (1.65 ) $ 5.41 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 0.68 $ 7.11 $ 1.14 $ 7.51 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 6,339 $ 4,501 $ 11,231 $ 10,011 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore milled 82,442 44,682 163,513 54,901 Total production cost per ton $ 199.48 $ — $ 188.30 — Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.60 10.99 11.39 10.78 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 7.55 7.33 7.53 7.31 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.44 4.07 3.57 4.03 Silver produced (oz.) 913,294 469,537 1,777,195 565,285 Lead produced (tons) 5,913 3,088 11,693 3,783 Zinc produced (tons) 2,601 1,671 5,354 2,031 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 8.07 $ — $ 7.85 — AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 14.10 $ — $ 14.17 $ — Capital additions (in thousands) $ 5,731 $ 4,761 $ 11,643 $ 9,056 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore milled - underground 179,217 154,265 366,136 315,202 Tons of ore milled - surface pit 195,466 126,155 376,950 296,836 Tons of ore milled - total 374,683 280,420 743,086 612,038 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 2,033,403 930,117 4,024,490 2,655,091 Total production cost per ton $ 99.36 $ 99.17 $ 99.52 $ 100.07 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.148 0.163 0.162 0.135 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.055 0.045 0.059 0.050 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.100 0.130 0.110 0.115 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.02 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 23,441 25,074 51,009 42,655 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 7,892 5,682 16,514 14,853 Gold produced (oz.) - total 31,333 30,756 67,523 57,508 Silver produced (oz.) 7,917 5,495 18,592 11,429 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,199 $ 919 $ 1,106 $ 1,081 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,434 $ 1,077 $ 1,347 $ 1,327 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 12,153 $ 4,278 $ 26,000 $ 12,784

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 SAN SEBASTIAN Tons of ore milled — 21,647 — 57,123 Total production cost per ton $ — $ 100.12 $ — $ 148.50 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) — 7.96 — 9.63 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) — 0.074 — 0.085 Silver produced (oz.) — 158,842 — 505,467 Gold produced (oz.) — 1,331 — 4,133 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ — $ 1.14 $ — $ 5.09 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ — $ 1.85 $ — $ 5.65 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 7 $ (499 ) $ 7 $ 304 NEVADA OPERATIONS Tons of ore milled 38,947 10,686 55,406 27,984 Total production cost per ton $ 161.50 $ 1,172.66 $ 220.68 $ 892.09 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.41 1.519 0.343 1.232 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 1.24 2.07 0.88 1.7 Gold produced (oz.) 14,947 14,791 17,495 31,756 Silver produced (oz.) 45,125 15,988 45,125 37,443 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,369 $ 694 $ 1,371 $ 716 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,386 $ 769 $ 1,393 $ 787 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 77 $ 612 $ 166 $ 1,469

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measures of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison to other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, reclamation, exploration, and pre-development. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and combined gold properties information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, its primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other three units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San

Sebastian(3) Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 55,488 27,901 $ 1 $ 83,390 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,492 ) (7,402 ) — (21,894 ) Treatment costs 8,924 4,686 — 13,610 Change in product inventory (435 ) (1,596 ) — (2,031 ) Reclamation and other costs (672 ) (325 ) (1 ) (998 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 48,813 23,264 — 72,077 Reclamation and other costs 847 264 — 1,111 Sustaining exploration 1,300 — — 450 1,750 Sustaining capital 6,339 5,244 — — 11,583 General and administrative — — — 11,104 11,104 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 57,299 28,772 — 97,625 By-product credits: Zinc (26,510 ) (5,093 ) — (31,603 ) Gold (20,438 ) — — (20,438 ) Lead (8,605 ) (10,799 ) $ — (19,404 ) Total By-product credits (55,553 ) (15,892 ) — (71,445 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (6,740 ) $ 7,372 $ — $ 632 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 1,746 $ 12,880 $ — $ 26,180 Divided by ounces produced 2,558 913 — 3,471 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 19.08 $ 25.49 $ — $ 20.76 By-product credits per ounce (21.72 ) (17.42 ) — (20.58 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (2.64 ) $ 8.07 $ — $ 0.18 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.40 $ 31.52 $ — $ 28.12 By-product credits per ounce (21.72 ) (17.42 ) — (20.58 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.68 $ 14.10 $ — $ 7.54

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations (5) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 57,340 $ 17,993 $ 75,333 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (20,910 ) (5,599 ) (26,509 ) Treatment costs 535 1,719 2,254 Change in product inventory 1,015 12,583 13,598 Reclamation and other costs (215 ) (218 ) (433 ) Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs — (4,914 ) (4,914 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 37,765 21,564 59,329 Reclamation and other costs 215 218 433 Sustaining exploration 1,103 — 1,103 Sustaining capital 6,064 44 6,108 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 45,147 21,826 66,973 By-product credits: Silver (209 ) (1,103 ) (1,312 ) Total By-product credits (209 ) (1,103 ) (1,312 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 37,556 $ 20,461 $ 58,017 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 44,938 $ 20,723 $ 65,661 Divided by ounces produced 31 15 46 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,206 $ 1,443 $ 1,282 By-product credits per ounce (7 ) (74 ) (28 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,199 $ 1,369 $ 1,254 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,441 $ 1,460 $ 1,447 By-product credits per ounce (7 ) (74 ) (28 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,434 $ 1,386 $ 1,419

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 83,390 $ 75,333 $ 158,723 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (21,894 ) (26,509 ) (48,403 ) Treatment costs 13,610 2,254 15,864 Change in product inventory (2,031 ) 13,598 11,567 Reclamation and other costs (998 ) (433 ) (1,431 ) Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs — (4,914 ) (4,914 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 72,077 59,329 131,406 Reclamation and other costs 1,111 433 1,544 Sustaining exploration 1,750 1,103 2,853 Sustaining capital 11,583 6,108 17,691 General and administrative 11,104 — 11,104 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 97,625 66,973 164,598 By-product credits: Zinc (31,603 ) — (31,603 ) Gold (20,438 ) — (20,438 ) Lead (19,404 ) — (19,404 ) Silver — (1,312 ) (1,312 ) Total By-product credits (71,445 ) (1,312 ) (72,757 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 632 $ 58,017 $ 58,649 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 26,180 $ 65,661 $ 91,841 Divided by ounces produced 3,471 46 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.76 $ 1,282 By-product credits per ounce (20.58 ) (28 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.18 $ 1,254 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.12 $ 1,447 By-product credits per ounce (20.58 ) (28 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.54 $ 1,419

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Greens Creek Lucky

Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 57,672 $ 11,455 $ 4,010 $ 73,137 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,988 ) (1,894 ) (895 ) (15,777 ) Treatment costs 20,016 3,032 47 23,095 Change in product inventory (4,020 ) (118 ) (398 ) (4,536 ) Reclamation and other costs 93 — (296 ) (203 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash cost — (12,475 ) — (12,475 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 60,773 — 2,468 63,241 Reclamation and other costs 789 — 114 903 Sustaining exploration — — — 314 314 Sustaining capital 4,501 — (1 ) — 4,500 General and administrative 6,979 6,979 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 66,063 — 2,581 75,937 By-product credits: Zinc (19,913 ) — — (19,913 ) Gold (19,427 ) — (2,287 ) (21,714 ) Lead (7,133 ) — — (7,133 ) Total By-product credits (46,473 ) — (2,287 ) (48,760 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 14,300 $ — $ 181 $ 14,481 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 19,590 $ — $ 294 $ 27,177 Divided by ounces produced 2,754 — 158 2,912 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.06 $ — $ 15.61 $ 21.71 By-product credits per ounce (16.87 ) — (14.47 ) (16.74 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.19 $ — $ 1.14 $ 4.97 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.98 $ — $ 16.32 $ 26.07 By-product credits per ounce (16.87 ) — (14.47 ) (16.74 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.11 $ — $ 1.85 $ 9.33

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Casa Berardi (6) Nevada Operations (5) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 45,582 $ 13,557 $ 59,139 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (17,281 ) (6,365 ) (23,646 ) Treatment costs 558 19 577 Change in product inventory (400 ) 3,669 3,269 Reclamation and other costs (92 ) (328 ) (420 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 28,367 10,552 38,919 Reclamation and other costs 94 327 421 Sustaining exploration 467 — 467 Sustaining capital 4,278 774 5,052 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 33,206 11,653 44,859 By-product credits: Silver (92 ) (282 ) (374 ) Total By-product credits (92 ) (282 ) (374 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 28,275 $ 10,270 $ 38,545 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 33,114 $ 11,371 $ 44,485 Divided by ounces produced 31 15 46 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 922 $ 713 $ 854 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (19 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 919 $ 694 $ 846 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,080 $ 788 $ 985 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (19 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,077 $ 769 $ 977

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 73,137 $ 59,139 $ 132,276 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,777 ) (23,646 ) (39,423 ) Treatment costs 23,095 577 23,672 Change in product inventory (4,536 ) 3,269 (1,267 ) Reclamation and other costs (203 ) (420 ) (623 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash cost (12,475 ) — (12,475 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 63,241 38,919 102,160 Reclamation and other costs 903 421 1,324 Sustaining exploration 314 467 781 Sustaining capital 4,500 5,052 9,552 General and administrative 6,979 — 6,979 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 75,937 44,859 120,796 By-product credits: Zinc (19,913 ) — (19,913 ) Gold (21,714 ) — (21,714 ) Lead (7,133 ) — (7,133 ) Silver (374 ) (374 ) Total By-product credits (48,760 ) (374 ) (49,134 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 14,481 $ 38,545 $ 53,026 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 27,177 $ 44,485 $ 71,662 Divided by ounces produced 2,912 46 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.71 $ 854 By-product credits per ounce (16.74 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.97 $ 846 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.07 $ 985 By-product credits per ounce (16.74 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 9.33 $ 977

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian(3) Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 108,668 $ 50,696 $ 95 $ 159,459 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (29,313 ) (13,738 ) — (43,051 ) Treatment costs 19,465 9,664 — 29,129 Change in product inventory (34 ) (1,689 ) — (1,723 ) Reclamation and other costs (932 ) (559 ) (95 ) (1,586 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 97,854 44,374 — 142,228 Reclamation and other costs 1,695 528 2,223 Sustaining exploration 1,423 — — 885 2,308 Sustaining capital 11,231 10,698 — 21,929 General and administrative — — — 19,111 19,111 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 112,203 55,600 — 187,799 By-product credits: Zinc (49,277 ) (9,846 ) — (59,123 ) Gold (41,434 ) — — (41,434 ) Lead (15,625 ) (20,574 ) — (36,199 ) Total By-product credits (106,336 ) (30,420 ) — (136,756 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (8,482 ) $ 13,954 $ — $ 5,472 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 5,867 $ 25,180 $ — $ 51,043 Divided by ounces produced 5,143 1,777 6,920 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 19.03 $ 24.97 $ — $ 20.55 By-product credits per ounce (20.68 ) (17.12 ) — (19.76 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (1.65 ) $ 7.85 $ — $ 0.79 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.82 $ 31.29 $ — $ 27.14 By-product credits per ounce (20.68 ) (17.12 ) — (19.76 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.14 $ 14.17 $ — $ 7.38

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations (5) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 119,856 $ 25,448 $ 145,304 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (46,451 ) (8,232 ) (54,683 ) Treatment costs 1,249 1,730 2,979 Change in product inventory 968 11,499 12,467 Reclamation and other costs (423 ) (245 ) (668 ) Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs — (5,103 ) (5,103 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 75,199 25,097 100,296 Reclamation and other costs 423 245 668 Sustaining exploration 2,010 — 2,010 Sustaining capital 13,822 133 13,955 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 91,454 25,475 116,929 By-product credits: Silver (487 ) (1,103 ) (1,590 ) Total By-product credits (487 ) (1,103 ) (1,590 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 74,712 $ 23,994 $ 98,706 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 90,967 $ 24,372 $ 115,339 Divided by ounces produced 68 17 85 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,113 $ 1,434 $ 1,180 By-product credits per ounce (7 ) (63 ) (19 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,106 $ 1,371 $ 1,161 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,354 $ 1,456 $ 1,376 By-product credits per ounce (7 ) (63 ) (19 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,347 $ 1,393 $ 1,357

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 159,459 $ 145,304 $ 304,763 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (43,051 ) (54,683 ) (97,734 ) Treatment costs 29,129 2,979 32,108 Change in product inventory (1,723 ) 12,467 10,744 Reclamation and other costs (1,586 ) (668 ) (2,254 ) Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs — (5,103 ) (5,103 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 142,228 100,296 242,524 Reclamation and other costs 2,223 668 2,891 Sustaining exploration 2,308 2,010 4,318 Sustaining capital 21,929 13,955 35,884 General and administrative 19,111 — 19,111 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 187,799 116,929 304,728 By-product credits: Zinc (59,123 ) — (59,123 ) Gold (41,434 ) — (41,434 ) Lead (36,199 ) — (36,199 ) Silver (1,590 ) (1,590 ) Total By-product credits (136,756 ) (1,590 ) (138,346 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 5,472 $ 98,706 $ 104,178 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 51,043 $ 115,339 $ 166,382 Divided by ounces produced 6,920 85 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.55 $ 1,180 By-product credits per ounce (19.76 ) (19 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.79 $ 1,161 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 27.14 $ 1,376 By-product credits per ounce (19.76 ) (19 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.38 $ 1,357

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 106,853 $ 14,287 $ 12,311 $ 133,451 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (25,417 ) (2,196 ) (2,368 ) (29,981 ) Treatment costs 35,842 3,464 151 39,457 Change in product inventory (1,150 ) 796 (145 ) (499 ) Reclamation and other costs 413 — (658 ) (245 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash cost — (16,351 ) — (16,351 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 116,541 — 9,291 125,832 Reclamation and other costs 1,577 — 228 1,805 Sustaining exploration 4 — — 664 668 Sustaining capital 10,011 — 55 — 10,066 General and administrative — — — 15,918 15,918 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 128,133 — 9,574 154,289 By-product credits: Zinc (35,939 ) — — (35,939 ) Gold (36,624 ) (6,716 ) (43,340 ) Lead (14,059 ) — — (14,059 ) Total By-product credits (86,622 ) — (6,716 ) (93,338 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 29,919 $ — $ 2,575 $ 32,494 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 41,511 $ — $ 2,858 $ 60,951 Divided by ounces produced 5,530 — 505 6,035 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.07 $ — $ 18.39 $ 20.85 By-product credits per ounce (15.66 ) — (13.30 ) (15.47 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.41 $ — $ 5.09 $ 5.38 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.17 $ — $ 18.95 $ 25.57 By-product credits per ounce (15.66 ) — (13.30 ) (15.47 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.51 $ — $ 5.65 $ 10.10

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Casa Berardi (6) Nevada Operations (5) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 93,907 $ 30,471 $ 124,378 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (33,678 ) (15,430 ) (49,108 ) Treatment costs 1,132 45 1,177 Change in product inventory 1,208 8,949 10,157 Reclamation and other costs (189 ) (654 ) (843 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,380 23,381 85,761 Reclamation and other costs 190 654 844 Sustaining exploration 1,158 — 1,158 Sustaining capital 12,784 1,600 14,384 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 76,512 25,635 102,147 By-product credits: Silver (192 ) (635 ) (827 ) Total By-product credits (192 ) (635 ) (827 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 62,188 $ 22,746 $ 84,934 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 76,320 $ 25,000 $ 101,320 Divided by ounces produced 58 32 90 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,084 $ 736 $ 961 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (9 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,081 $ 716 $ 952 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,330 $ 807 $ 1,144 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (9 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,327 $ 787 $ 1,135