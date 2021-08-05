Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of covered bonds to be sold for the refinancing of RD Cibor6 (RO) and FlexGaranti (SDRO) as of 1 October 2021.

As of 1 October 2021, two ISIN’s funding FlexGaranti mature. At the refinancing they will be funded by a single ISIN with option of interest only periods. When refinancing, the remaining interest only periods are distributed as described below:

Remaining IO periods (quarters) Share of refinancing volume 0 60% 1 – 8 18% 9 – 16 5% 17 – 24 6% 25 – 32 4% 33 – 39 2% 40 5%

The new ISIN is closed for new issuance and the number of interest only periods cannot increase.

The exact terms and conditions of the sale are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

