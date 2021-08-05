TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (05 August 2021) – On period from 29 July 2021 to 04 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 101.1534 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 579,515 own shares, representing 0.494% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.