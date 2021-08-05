TGS Share Repurchase

checkAd

Oslo, Norway (05 August 2021) – On period from 29 July 2021 to 04 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 101.1534 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 579,515 own shares, representing 0.494% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
30-Jul-21 20,000 101.2828 2,025,656
3-Aug-21 20,000 101.4625 2,029,250
4-Aug-21 20,000 100.7150 2,014,300
       
       
       
       
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 454,415 123.8812 56,293,478
Accumulated under the buy-back program 514,415 121.2303 62,362,684
 
The issuer's holding of own shares:    
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 579,515 own shares, corresponding to 0.494% of TGS' share capital.
       
Appendix:      
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Fredrik Amundsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment





