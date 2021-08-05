checkAd

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on August 12 at 4 pm CET (10am ET) to Present Second Quarter Results for 2021

Company announcement – No. 49 / 2021

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on August 12 at 4 pm CET (10am ET) to Present Second Quarter Results for 2021

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. August 5, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will host a conference call on August 12, 2021 at 4 pm CET (10 am ET) following the announcement of results for the second quarter of 2021.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas, and Executive Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer Adam Steensberg. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with presenters and President of Zealand Pharma US Frank Sanders. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark, tollfree…………….…................80 711 246
Denmark, Copenhagen..................... +45 32 720 417
United Kingdom.................................... +44 (0) 844 481 9752
United States.......................................... +1 646 741 3167
France, Paris........................................... +33 (0) 170700781
Netherlands, Amsterdam .............. +31 (0) 207956614
International……………….........................+44 (0) 2071 928338
Confirmation Code: .............................. 5648825


A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/er437ypi, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com/investor). Due to increased demand of conference call services, it could take longer to be connected to the call. Participants are advised to register for the webcast 30 minutes before the scheduled start, if possible. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development. In the United States Zealand markets V-Go, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes and Zegalogue for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric patients with diabetes aged 6 years and above. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

V-go and Zegalouge are registered trademarks of Zealand Pharma A/S

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com 


Zealand Pharma Media Relations 
David Rosen 
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com 







Disclaimer

