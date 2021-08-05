checkAd

Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued strong growth 

SECOND QUARTER 2021

  • Sales grew 22.1% to EUR 209.2 million, organic growth amounted to 11.2% and acquired growth contributed 10.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 11.7 million, an increase of 22.7% compared to last year.
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 9.2 million (8.4).
  • Polygon has closed the acquisition of Kaph Entreprenør (Norway) and Asbest Cleaning Servises (Belgium).

January – June 2021

  • Sales grew 15.2% to EUR 412.8 million, organic growth amounted to 6.5% and acquired growth contributed 8.5%.           
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 25.7 million, an increase of 17.4% compared to last year.            
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 21.1 million (19.0).           
  • Acquisitions signed in 2021 will add a total of about EUR 80 million in annual sales and about 400 employees.            
  • The impact of the covid-19 outbreak in the first half year of 2021 remained limited for the Group.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out beneath, at 10.00 CET on 5th of August 2021.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

