ZINZINO AB (PUBL) PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2021
Strong sales growth during July; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 11%, compared with the previous year
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 96.3 (85.3) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 23% and amounted to SEK 3.0 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 11% to SEK 99.3 (89.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – July 2021 increased by 25% to SEK 755.2 (605.5) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
21-Jul
|
20-Jul
|
Change
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
28.6
|
31.4
|
-9%
|
215.3
|
223.0
|
-3%
|
Central Europe
|
17.8
|
15.1
|
18%
|
125.7
|
93.9
|
34%
|
East Europe
|
24.9
|
20.4
|
22%
|
185.4
|
143.5
|
29%
|
South & West Europe
|
10.7
|
8.7
