Strong sales growth during July; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 11%, compared with the previous year

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 96.3 (85.3) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 23% and amounted to SEK 3.0 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 11% to SEK 99.3 (89.2) million compared with the previous year.