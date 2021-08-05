checkAd

ZINZINO AB (PUBL) PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2021

Strong sales growth during July; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 11%, compared with the previous year

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 96.3 (85.3) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 23% and amounted to SEK 3.0 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 11% to SEK 99.3 (89.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2021 increased by 25% to SEK 755.2 (605.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-Jul

20-Jul

Change

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Change

The Nordics

28.6

31.4

-9%

215.3

223.0

-3%

Central Europe

17.8

15.1

18%

125.7

93.9

34%

East Europe

24.9

20.4

22%

185.4

143.5

29%

South & West Europe

10.7

8.7

Seite 1 von 3



