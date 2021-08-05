checkAd

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. Listed on the Fortune Global 500 for 11 Consecutive Years, CPIC Ranked 158th, Rising Substantially Since 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 10:21  |  18   |   |   

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2021 Fortune Global 500 list was officially announced. Thanks to its sustained and good performance, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "CPIC", the "Company" or the "Group"; Stock code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE), has been on the list for 11 consecutive years. With an outstanding results performance achieved in 2020, in terms of revenue of US$ 61.186 billion, the CPIC jumped from rank 193rd in 2020 to rank 158th in 2021.

The Fortune Global 500 is an influential and renowned ranking published annually by Fortune magazine. As one of the most important international indicators to measure enterprises' influence, scale and strength in the world, the list has been praised as the "ultimate list."

2021 is the 30th anniversary of the CPIC. Since its establishment, the CPIC has continuously promoted its high-quality development in the process of promoting the national economy and people's well-being. In June 2020, the CPIC successfully completed the issuance of Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) on the London Stock Exchange, becoming the first Chinese insurance group listed simultaneously in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London.

CPIC is also a practitioner of ESG development concept, which not only fits well with the Group's strategic positioning of focusing on long-term value, but also perfectly matches the unique risk protection characteristics of the insurance industry. Through balance of the asset side and liability side, CPIC keep optimizing its ESG workflow continuously and integrate ESG concepts into the company's operations, contributing "CPIC's power" to a green and low-carbon society.

With the goal of better serving the national strategy, the real economy and the people's better life, as well as strong foundation in Shanghai and service coverage in the whole China and the globe, the CPIC has been actively maximizing functions of insurance as economic compensation, social management and financing, thus becoming the "stabilizer" and "booster" of economic and social development.

By the end of 2020, the total assets of the CPIC were RMB 1.77 trillion, an increase of 15.9% compared to the end of 2019. The number of corporate customers was 147 million, an increase of 8.91 million compared to the end of the previous year. And the CPIC's insurance business recorded revenue of RMB 362.064 billion, up 4.2% year-on-year.

Since the officially launch of the Transformation 2.0 Strategy in 2017, the CPIC has established the goal and vision of being committed to offering "the best customer experience, the best business quality and the strongest risk control capability" and becoming a "leader in the healthy and stable development of China's life insurance sector". It always takes "customer experience" as an important yardstick for the implementation of Transformation 2.0 Strategy. In 2021, CPIC established a service officer system, and practically implemented the "CPIC Service" through a three-dimensional cooperative working mechanism.

Facing the future, CPIC has targeted to make breakthroughs in the high-quality development of its business focusing on the three key aspects, i.e. healthcare, regional integration initiatives and big data. Meanwhile, the CPIC has accelerated the construction of a "healthy" insurance service ecosystem featured by comprehensiveness, all-scenario and full coverage, strived to create a high-standard collaborative service experience in the region, and empowered the "CPIC Service" by using data and services and innovative mechanisms, thus creating preemptive opportunities in the process of ushering in the transformation of a service-oriented society.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CPIC", or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) is an insurance holding company incorporated on the basis of China Pacific Insurance Company, which was established on May 13, 1991. It is a leading insurance group headquartered in Shanghai, which is the first insurance group simultaneously listed on Shanghai, Hong Kong and London Stock Exchanges. CPIC is a leading comprehensive insurance group; the Company provides a broad range of risk solutions, financial planning and asset management services to over 100 million customers via its nationwide network of distribution and diversified services platforms.

This press release is distributed by Wonderful Sky Financial Group for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd.

For further information, please contact:
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited
Skye Shum/Jelly Lin/Tracey Wei
Tel: (852) 3970 2199 / (86) 139 189 32311 / (852) 3641 1313
Email: cpic@wsfg.hk




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. Listed on the Fortune Global 500 for 11 Consecutive Years, CPIC Ranked 158th, Rising Substantially Since 2020 HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Recently, the 2021 Fortune Global 500 list was officially announced. Thanks to its sustained and good performance, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "CPIC", the "Company" or the "Group"; Stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels ...
OPPO Unveils 6G White Paper and Distinctive Next-Generation Communications Vision globally ...
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Bioactive Material Sales to Triple Over Current Valuation, Reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031
Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...