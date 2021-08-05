China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. Listed on the Fortune Global 500 for 11 Consecutive Years, CPIC Ranked 158th, Rising Substantially Since 2020

The Fortune Global 500 is an influential and renowned ranking published annually by Fortune magazine. As one of the most important international indicators to measure enterprises' influence, scale and strength in the world, the list has been praised as the "ultimate list."

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2021 Fortune Global 500 list was officially announced. Thanks to its sustained and good performance, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the " CPIC ", the " Company " or the " Group "; Stock code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE), has been on the list for 11 consecutive years. With an outstanding results performance achieved in 2020, in terms of revenue of US$ 61.186 billion, the CPIC jumped from rank 193rd in 2020 to rank 158th in 2021.

2021 is the 30th anniversary of the CPIC. Since its establishment, the CPIC has continuously promoted its high-quality development in the process of promoting the national economy and people's well-being. In June 2020, the CPIC successfully completed the issuance of Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) on the London Stock Exchange, becoming the first Chinese insurance group listed simultaneously in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London.

CPIC is also a practitioner of ESG development concept, which not only fits well with the Group's strategic positioning of focusing on long-term value, but also perfectly matches the unique risk protection characteristics of the insurance industry. Through balance of the asset side and liability side, CPIC keep optimizing its ESG workflow continuously and integrate ESG concepts into the company's operations, contributing "CPIC's power" to a green and low-carbon society.

With the goal of better serving the national strategy, the real economy and the people's better life, as well as strong foundation in Shanghai and service coverage in the whole China and the globe, the CPIC has been actively maximizing functions of insurance as economic compensation, social management and financing, thus becoming the "stabilizer" and "booster" of economic and social development.

By the end of 2020, the total assets of the CPIC were RMB 1.77 trillion, an increase of 15.9% compared to the end of 2019. The number of corporate customers was 147 million, an increase of 8.91 million compared to the end of the previous year. And the CPIC's insurance business recorded revenue of RMB 362.064 billion, up 4.2% year-on-year.

Since the officially launch of the Transformation 2.0 Strategy in 2017, the CPIC has established the goal and vision of being committed to offering "the best customer experience, the best business quality and the strongest risk control capability" and becoming a "leader in the healthy and stable development of China's life insurance sector". It always takes "customer experience" as an important yardstick for the implementation of Transformation 2.0 Strategy. In 2021, CPIC established a service officer system, and practically implemented the "CPIC Service" through a three-dimensional cooperative working mechanism.

Facing the future, CPIC has targeted to make breakthroughs in the high-quality development of its business focusing on the three key aspects, i.e. healthcare, regional integration initiatives and big data. Meanwhile, the CPIC has accelerated the construction of a "healthy" insurance service ecosystem featured by comprehensiveness, all-scenario and full coverage, strived to create a high-standard collaborative service experience in the region, and empowered the "CPIC Service" by using data and services and innovative mechanisms, thus creating preemptive opportunities in the process of ushering in the transformation of a service-oriented society.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CPIC", or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) is an insurance holding company incorporated on the basis of China Pacific Insurance Company, which was established on May 13, 1991. It is a leading insurance group headquartered in Shanghai, which is the first insurance group simultaneously listed on Shanghai, Hong Kong and London Stock Exchanges. CPIC is a leading comprehensive insurance group; the Company provides a broad range of risk solutions, financial planning and asset management services to over 100 million customers via its nationwide network of distribution and diversified services platforms.

