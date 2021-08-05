checkAd

Talenom Plc Manager’s Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 10:30  |   |   |   

Talenom Plc, Manager’s Transactions 5 August 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EEST

Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jutila, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210804155448_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 181 Unit price: 16 EUR
(2): Volume: 133 Unit price: 16.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 241 Unit price: 16.04 EUR
(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 16.06 EUR
(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 16.07 EUR
(6): Volume: 55 Unit price: 16.08 EUR
(7): Volume: 121 Unit price: 16.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 306 Unit price: 16.12 EUR
(9): Volume: 130 Unit price: 16.13 EUR
(10): Volume: 49 Unit price: 16.18 EUR
(11): Volume: 9 Unit price: 16.2 EUR
(12): Volume: 191 Unit price: 16.24 EUR
(13): Volume: 431 Unit price: 16.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 2,059 Volume weighted average price: 16.14577 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,919 Unit price: 15.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,815 Unit price: 15.62 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,299 Unit price: 15.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,153 Unit price: 15.64 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,332 Unit price: 15.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 423 Unit price: 15.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 12,941 Volume weighted average price: 15.61302 EUR





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talenom Plc Manager’s Transactions Talenom Plc, Manager’s Transactions 5 August 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EEST Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: Jutila, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board