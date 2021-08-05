Record figures in the first half of the year - BayWa AG generates solid growth across Energy, Agriculture and Building Material Segments

BayWa has recorded further significant growth on the back of extremely positive business performance in the first half of 2021. The company's revenues came to €9.3 billion (H1/2020: €8.2 billion), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) climbed substantially to €144.6 million (H1/2020: €53.8 million). "From energy to agriculture to building materials, we recorded huge double- and even triple-digit percentage growth across all operating segments," says BayWa Chief Executive Officer Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz. "We have a great deal of tailwind as we move into the second half of the year and remain on track with our strategy." Lutz anticipates a substantial increase in operating earnings in the financial year 2021. Planned project sales in the Renewable Energies business unit, coupled with the ongoing favourable market environment for the Agriculture and Building Materials Segments and BayWa's crisis resilience due to its status as a provider of essential goods and services, give plenty of grounds for optimism.

Major project sales with a total output of around 140 megawatts (MW) and flourishing trade with photovoltaic (PV) components resulted in a sharp rise in the Energy Segment's EBIT in the first half of the year, more than compensating for the expected fall in earnings in the Conventional Energy business unit. Relatively high prices for agricultural commodities and increased volatility on international grain exchanges bolstered Cefetra Group's international trade activities, as well as agricultural business in Germany. BayWa's agricultural equipment business remained stable at a high level after the first six months of the year. There were positives and negatives to take from the reporting period for the Global Produce business unit: high apple prices in German fruit trade activities offset lower harvest volumes, whereas the New Zealand apple season proved challenging due to the weather conditions and the coronavirus pandemic. Shortages of building materials had little to no impact on BayWa's building materials trade activities. On the contrary, BayWa was able to deliver products almost without interruption throughout the lockdown and meet the high level of demand in the sector. After the first six months of the year, the segment's EBIT was roughly double the figure recorded in the same period in the previous year.