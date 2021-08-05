checkAd

IONIC Brands Corp. Provides Monthly Update on Financial Performance by Revenue and Units Sold in the Pacific Northwest Markets for the Month of July 2021

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021   

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC)(OTC PINK:IONKF)(FRA:1B3) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company"), a regional multistate operator in the Pacific Northwest markets of premium and luxury vape, concentrate and consumable products, is pleased to provide our shareholders our monthly report on our brand performance by category for the Pacific Northwest markets.

During the month of July 2021, the Company saw an increase in flower and concentrate revenue of 2% and 15% respectively, when compared to June 2021 and increases of 5% and 41% when compared to May 2021. Although the Company experienced a decrease in demand for our business-to-business wholesale revenue in July, attributed to a current over supply of biomass in the Washington market, the average price per unit increased from $0.38 per gram in May and $0.41 per gram in June to $0.63 per gram in July which corresponds to 53% and 66% increases when compared to June and May respectively. The Company anticipates a flat-to-net positive increase in the business-to-business wholesale segment for the remainder of 2021 Q3 compared to Q2.

John Gorst, Chairman & CEO of Ionic Brands Corp., stated, "In the month of July, Ionic Brands became a stronger, more fiscally focused company and is now well on a path to profitability. We continue to focus our attention on financial performance metrics, stabilizing operating costs, and increasing gross margin performance. Furthermore, Ionic Brands has completed 90% of its planned investments in infrastructure to enhance its manufacturing output. While additional investments are slated to be made later this year, our absolute focus now becomes achieving profitability and positive cash flows for Ionic Brands."

Gorst further states, "Our overall top-line revenue for flower and concentrate categories continues to modestly grow. The current over-supply of biomass has led to a temporary reduction in input costs. Although we have seen our competitors drop pricing to retail stores to increase market share, we believe the correct strategy would be to maintain pricing to the retail stores, creating price stability to the end consumer, while capturing more significant gross margin revenue. We note that this pricing strategy may be challenging to execute and maintain over the coming quarters. However, gross margin revenue remains at the heart of achieving our goal of profitability in Q3 - 2021. Due to the newly acquired brand assets of Cowlitz Country Cannabis (CCC) completed on March 5th of 2021, the CCC brands have now cemented our foothold into the flower segment of cannabis."

