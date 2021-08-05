EV Battery Tech Announces the Launch of Two IoniX Pro Electric Vehicles

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the launch of its IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Electric Vehicle (EV) line which is being developed in collaboration with Daymak International Inc. (“Daymak”), further to its partnership agreement announced on February 8, 2021 and the new amending agreement announced August 4, 2021 which granted EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), exclusive worldwide rights to build an EV based on the Daymak Spiritus.

Click Here for Video

The IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision and Vision X (together, the “Trilogy Line”) are expected to be powered by the Daymak powertrain and EV Battery Tech’s patented battery technology. The Trilogy Line vehicles are expected to be the first EVs designed and built with smart grid integration in mind. The combination of Daymak’s proven and best-selling powertrain, plus EV Battery Tech’s revolutionary battery technology and built-in system that utilizes its proprietary blockchain technology, has set the stage for one of the fastest and most eco-friendly EVs on the market.

The Company is working in tandem with Daymak, the largest light electric vehicle (LEV) distributor in Canada to exclusively develop the Trilogy Line. Together with Daymak, the Company’s subsidiary, IoniX Pro, is expected to design and build both introductory models of the Trilogy Line, with a fully functional prototype expected to be completed in early 2022 and scheduled consumer delivery date to commence in 2023.

“The Trilogy Line has been designed by some of the best and brightest individuals in the automotive and electric vehicle industries, to bring both performance and luxury to a, thrilling, fun and eco-efficient electric vehicle,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

Both the Company and IoniX Pro will leverage their intellectual horsepower, including: Daymak CEO, Aldo Baiocchi, the President of Daymak who was responsible for the Daymak LEV designs; Tobias Duschl, who served as a vice president at Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA); Gabriel Iosif, who served as an engineer at Ferrari N.V.; and Robert Abenante, the Chief Innovation Officer at IoniX Pro who was responsible for the IoniX Pro product designs.