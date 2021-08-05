NICE Reports Accelerated Total Revenue Growth of 16% and Cloud Revenue Growth of 32% for the Second Quarter of 2021

Non-GAAP

Revenue of $456 million, growth of 16% year-over-year Revenue of $459 million, growth of 16% year-over-year

Cloud revenue of $243 million, growth of 32% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $246 million, growth of 32% year-over-year

Gross margin of 67.0% compared to 65.5% last year Gross margin of 72.2% compared to 71.0% last year

Operating income of $64 million compared to $56 million last year, growth of 14% year-over-year Operating income of $129.6 million compared to $111.4 million last year, growth of 16%

Operating margin of 14.0% compared to 14.3% last year Operating margin of 28.2%, compared to 28.2% last year

Diluted EPS of $0.67 versus $0.68 last year, decrease of 1% Diluted EPS of $1.57 versus $1.37 last year, growth of 15%

Operating cash flow increased 37% year-over-year to $81.4 million

“We are very pleased with the accelerated top line growth of 16% in the second quarter, which is a result of the combination of robust cloud growth and cloud revenue increasing to more than 50% of our total revenue,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. “The strong second quarter financial results in all key metrics are being driven by solid execution in cloud, digital and AI, continued success with CXone in large enterprises and rapid growth in international markets.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “While the cloudification of our market continues to speed up, the expansion to full digital CX represents an additional significant opportunity for NICE. With the investments we made in digital CX both organically and through acquisitions over the past 18 months, we have evolved CXone into a complete digital CX platform with a unique set of solutions that can now cover the entire customer journey across all customer touchpoints, including more than 35 digital channels. Digital transformation is still in the very early stages, and as the clear market leader, we believe we will achieve the same outstanding success in digital as we have in cloud.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2021 total revenues increased 16.0% to $456.0 million compared to $393.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2021 gross profit and gross margin increased to $305.5 million and 67.0%, respectively, compared to $257.4 million and 65.5%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2021 operating income increased 14.0% to $64.0 million compared to $56.1 million, for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter operating margin decreased to 14.0% compared to 14.3%, for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Income: Second quarter 2021 net income totaled $44.4 million compared to $44.6 for the second quarter of 2020. Net income margin decreased to 9.7% compared to 11.3% for the second quarter of 2020.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the Second quarter of 2021 decreased to $0.67, compared to $0.68 in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Second quarter 2021 operating cash flow was $81.4 million. In the second quarter, $340 thousand was used for share repurchases. As of June 30, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $1,407.7 million, and total debt was $613.1 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 16.0% to $458.9 million compared to $395.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $331.5 million and 72.2%, respectively, compared to $280.5 million and 71.0%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP operating income increased 16.4% to $129.6 million compared to $111.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.2%, compared to 28.2% last year.

Net Income: Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP net income increased 16% to $104.3 million from $89.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income margin was 22.7%, compared to 22.7% last year.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 14.6% to $1.57, compared to $1.37 for the second quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Third Quarter 2021:

Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $460 million to $470 million.

Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.51 to $1.61.

Raising Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,835 million to $1,855 million (higher than the previous guidance range of $1,800 million to $1,820 million).

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $6.26 to $6.46 (higher than the previous guidance range of $6.19 to $6.39).

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today August 5th, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-300-8521 or +1-412-317-6026, United Kingdom 0-800-279-9489, Israel 1-809-213-284.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, uncertainty related to COVID-19 and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,452 $ 442,267 Short-term investments 1,064,290 1,021,613 Trade receivables 331,493 303,100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 169,642 175,340 Total current assets 1,908,877 1,942,320 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 143,014 137,785 Deferred tax assets 35,133 32,735 Other intangible assets, net 349,924 366,003 Operating lease right-of-use assets 91,647 97,162 Goodwill 1,595,613 1,503,252 Other long-term assets 180,125 153,660 Total long-term assets 2,395,456 2,290,597 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,304,333 $ 4,232,917 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 40,850 $ 33,132 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 327,955 311,851 Current maturities of operating leases 21,372 22,412 Debt 187,866 259,881 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 409,992 417,174 Total current liabilities 988,035 1,044,450 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 73,197 36,295 Operating leases 86,389 92,262 Deferred tax liabilities 18,396 32,109 Debt 425,284 421,337 Other long-term liabilities 17,514 17,980 Total long-term liabilities 620,780 599,983 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 2,672,128 2,563,910 Non-controlling interests 23,390 24,574 Total shareholders' equity 2,695,518 2,588,484 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,304,333 $ 4,232,917

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 242,724 $ 183,944 $ 470,805 $ 356,572 Services 167,133 170,979 328,924 344,171 Product 46,174 38,257 111,323 102,865 Total revenue 456,031 393,180 911,052 803,608 Cost of revenue: Cloud 99,172 80,523 192,754 160,991 Services 46,882 50,037 95,816 103,550 Product 4,453 5,173 9,799 11,277 Total cost of revenue 150,507 135,733 298,369 275,818 Gross profit 305,524 257,447 612,683 527,790 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 62,218 53,756 121,373 106,537 Selling and marketing 126,195 107,155 254,754 216,776 General and administrative 53,133 40,398 106,105 89,511 Total operating expenses 241,546 201,309 482,232 412,824 Operating income 63,978 56,138 130,451 114,966 Financial and other expense/(income), net 9,062 (423) 12,456 1,227 Income before tax 54,916 56,561 117,995 113,739 Taxes on income 10,515 11,956 21,383 23,020 Net income $ 44,401 $ 44,605 $ 96,612 $ 90,719 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 380 182 383 266 Net income attributable to NICE Ltd.'s shareholders $ 44,781 $ 44,787 $ 96,995 $ 90,985 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 1.53 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.68 $ 1.45 $ 1.39 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,108 62,638 63,096 62,557 Diluted 66,512 65,633 66,618 65,484

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP revenues $ 456,031 $ 393,180 $ 911,052 $ 803,608 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 2,773 1,950 4,596 2,729 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue 60 - 166 - Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - - - - Non-GAAP revenues $ 458,864 $ 395,130 $ 915,814 $ 806,337 GAAP cost of revenue $ 150,507 $ 135,733 $ 298,369 $ 275,818 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,211) (16,064) (35,727) (31,622) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,226) (1,497) (2,451) (3,019) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (287) (1,125) (570) (2,259) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 26 244 51 537 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (1,676) (948) (3,170) (1,792) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (1,646) (1,680) (4,081) (3,280) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (126) (68) (251) (136) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 127,361 $ 114,595 $ 252,170 $ 234,247 GAAP gross profit $ 305,524 $ 257,447 $ 612,683 $ 527,790 Gross profit adjustments 25,979 23,088 50,961 44,300 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 331,503 $ 280,535 $ 663,644 $ 572,090 GAAP operating expenses $ 241,546 $ 201,309 $ 482,232 $ 412,824 Research and development (1,2) (4,111) (2,373) (8,168) (4,988) Sales and marketing (1,2) (6,911) (8,797) (17,819) (14,062) General and administrative (1,2) (18,688) (11,340) (31,375) (24,174) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,952) (9,650) (19,660) (19,455) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 55 36 108 71 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 201,939 $ 169,185 $ 405,318 $ 350,216

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP financial and other expense, net $ 9,062 $ (423) $ 12,456 $ 1,227 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt (10,811) (2,532) (14,937) (4,874) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (1,749) $ (2,955) $ (2,481) $ (3,647) GAAP taxes on income $ 10,515 $ 11,956 $ 21,383 $ 23,020 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 16,529 12,499 32,343 24,790 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 27,044 $ 24,455 $ 53,726 $ 47,810 GAAP net income $ 44,401 $ 44,605 $ 96,612 $ 90,719 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 2,833 1,950 4,762 2,729 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (26) (244) (51) (537) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,676 28,336 58,408 56,355 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (55) (36) (108) (71) Share-based compensation (1) 31,251 25,206 62,957 46,851 Acquisition related expenses (2) 1,907 - 1,907 1,581 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt 10,812 2,532 14,937 4,874 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (16,529) (12,499) (32,343) (24,790) Non-GAAP net income $ 104,270 $ 89,850 $ 207,081 $ 177,711 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.68 $ 1.45 $ 1.39 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.37 $ 3.11 $ 2.71 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,512 65,633 66,618 65,484 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,512 65,633 66,618 65,484

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands

(1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of cloud revenue $ 1,676 $ 948 $ 3,170 $ 1,792 Cost of services revenue 1,646 1,680 4,081 3,280 Cost of product revenue 126 68 251 136 Research and development 4,111 2,373 8,168 4,988 Sales and marketing 6,911 8,797 17,819 13,974 General and administrative 16,781 11,340 29,468 22,681 $ 31,251 $ 25,206 $ 62,957 $ 46,851 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Research and development $ - $ - $ - $ - Sales and marketing - - - 88 General and administrative 1,907 - 1,907 1,493 $ 1,907 $ - $ 1,907 $ 1,581

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 44,402 $ 44,605 $ 96,613 $ 90,719 Depreciation and amortization 45,911 45,601 90,835 89,651 Stock based compensation 30,979 25,064 62,434 46,632 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 2,066 (3,618) 5,997 (2,870) Deferred taxes, net (16,207) (678) (17,065) (9,870) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (2,783) 14,134 (22,467) 14,793 Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,103) (20,677) (24,963) (34,768) Trade payables (4,912) (13,283) 4,792 (805) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,064) (33,357) (12,429) (21,460) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,442 4,363 8,923 8,512 Deferred revenue (3,843) (415) 48,060 38,098 Operating lease liabilities (4,778) (4,132) (10,475) (9,689) Amortization of discount on debt 3,513 2,532 7,612 4,875 Loss from extinguishment of debt 7,298 - 7,298 - Other 519 (558) 515 585 Net cash provided by operating activities 81,440 59,581 245,680 214,403 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (10,631) (7,823) (12,960) (17,456) Purchase of Investments (70,442) (69,061) (223,748) (154,488) Proceeds from Investments 112,527 78,980 167,104 164,865 Capitalization of software development costs (11,159) (9,912) (21,275) (19,199) Proceeds from business and asset acquisitions adjustments - - 444 - Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (129,306) - (129,306) (50,836) Net cash used in investing activities (109,011) (7,816) (219,741) (77,114) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 2,083 5,865 2,375 7,349 Purchase of treasury shares (340) (3,531) (44,562) (27,601) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (801) - (801) - Capital Lease payments - (15) - (177) Repayment of debt (82,814) - (82,814) - Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (81,872) 2,319 (125,802) (20,429) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,767 902 1,048 (1,085) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (107,676) 54,986 (98,815) 115,775 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 451,128 $ 289,112 $ 442,267 $ 228,323 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 343,452 $ 344,098 $ 343,452 $ 344,098

