PIERRE ET VACANCES Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 11:30  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

PIERRE ET VACANCES (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

Number of actual
voting rights
 (exercisable at General
Meetings) (**)

31 July 2021

9,893,463 (*)

14,869,221

14,768,465

(*) The share capital of the Company is divided into 9,891,447 common shares, 1,349 Class B preference shares and 667 Class C preference shares. Class B and Class C preference shares do not carry any voting rights.

(**) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de € 98 934 630
Siège social : L’Artois – 11 rue de Cambrai – 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

Wertpapier


