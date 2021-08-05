checkAd

Pre-clinical data on HOOKIPA’s arenaviral immunotherapeutic in melanoma published in Nature Communications

  • HOOKIPA’s arenaviral platform technology demonstrated ability to modulate the tumor microenvironment and induce potent melanoma-specific T cell responses

  • A single, intra-tumoral injection of the arenaviral immunotherapeutic resulted in tumor regression in all mice and tumor cures in about 60 percent of recipients

  • Publication adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the potential of HOOKIPA’s novel arenaviral therapeutics in cancer

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that pre-clinical data on its replicating Lymphocytic choriomeningitis (LCMV) arenaviral-based immunotherapeutic has been published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Communications. The data demonstrate that HOOKIPA’s LCMV-based vector, designed to target melanoma, modulated the tumor microenvironment and induced potent, tumor antigen-specific T cell responses, resulting in tumor regression and tumor cures in a pre-clinical setting. The publication is available online.

“The pre-clinical data published in Nature Communications add to the growing body of evidence on our arenaviral therapeutics’ ability to induce potent T cell responses and drive tumor regression and, in many cases, tumor cures,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. “We’re pleased to see parallels in significant T cell responses, even after a single administration, between these data in melanoma and the HPV data we’ve reported in both pre-clinical and clinical settings. We believe our novel, versatile platform has the potential to redefine success in cancer immunotherapy, and we continue to drive our lead HPV program forward while exploring additional indications to address unmet needs.”

Pre-clinical data featured in the article showed that replicating LCMV-based arenaviral vector administered as a monotherapy led to melanoma tumor regression in all mice, with tumor cures in about 60 percent of recipients after a single, intra-tumoral administration. Importantly, a single, local injection of the vector into the tumor also led to systemic immune responses, significantly reducing the number of lung metastases.

Other key highlights from the paper include findings that HOOKIPA’s single-vector therapy:

  • Modulated the tumor micro-environment, producing a shift towards immune-stimulatory cells
  • Produced a significant increase in tumor antigen-specific CD8+ T cells, known as killer cells, which are critical for effective tumor control
  • Reduced T cell exhaustion, resulting in better functional CD8+ T cells within the tumor, as well as more immune-stimulatory CD4+ T cells
  • Induced long-term memory and protection against melanoma tumor re-challenge
  • Demonstrated the ability of the arenaviral platform to break tolerance in a difficult-to-treat, poorly immunogenic melanoma model, highlighting the potential of this approach more broadly
