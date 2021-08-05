Silver Spruce Completes Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El …
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El …
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El Mezquite" or the "Property"). A total of 2,485 metres were drilled in twenty (20) holes covering eight collar locations. The first seven (7) drill holes were completed on June 14th and the Company is anticipating the final results of gold, silver and multi-element analyses by mid-August. The remaining thirteen (13) holes were drilled with two RC rigs from Layne de Mexico and completed as scheduled on July 28th.
"We were pleased to expedite exploration with additional geologists and samplers, and equipped with a second drill, Silver Spruce completed over 1,500 metres during July 21st to 28th. Logging and splitting of samples are progressing quickly at our option partner Colibri Resource's office facilities in Hermosillo. Samples will be submitted to ALS Global through the first week of August and, during September, we are looking forward to assays which reflect the potential of the outcrop samples," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director.
Figure 1. Pad M1 (MEZ-002, 180°, -70°) at El Mezquite showing RC rig from Layne de Mexico
"The Phase 1 RC program (see Figure 1 and Table 1) comprised 20 holes with a combined depth of 2,485 metres and utilized eight drill pad locations focused around a 400m x 600m area with elevated precious metal values to 3.41 g/t Au and 387 g/t Ag. Collars were defined by several northeast-trending veins, structural lineaments and oxide/sulphide transitions interpreted from geological mapping, precious metal assays, multi-element geochemistry, epithermal alteration assemblages and coincident 3D IP chargeability anomalies," said Mr. Davison. "New targets for Phase 2 drilling are developing from our ongoing geological, hyperspectral, LANDSAT and LiDAR compilation, and incoming drill results as available."
Table 1. Final drill hole data for the Phase 1 El Mezquite exploration program
The Company's first-ever drilling program at El Mezquite was completed in July with samples being submitted to ALS Global in Hermosillo in daily batches of 3-4 holes. Laboratory assay results generally are expected from four to eight weeks after submittal. Laboratory workloads have impacted the projected turnaround timelines for the assays. The data will be released once the final precious metal and multi-element results are in receipt and interpreted for the first seven (7) drill holes, and for the remaining thirteen (13) drill holes, and all of which will contribute to the program design for Phase 2 drilling after the summer rainy season.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare