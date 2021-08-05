Silver Spruce Completes Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El Mezquite" or the "Property"). A total of 2,485 metres were drilled in twenty (20) holes covering eight collar locations. The first seven (7) drill holes were completed on June 14th and the Company is anticipating the final results of gold, silver and multi-element analyses by mid-August. The remaining thirteen (13) holes were drilled with two RC rigs from Layne de Mexico and completed as scheduled on July 28th.

"We were pleased to expedite exploration with additional geologists and samplers, and equipped with a second drill, Silver Spruce completed over 1,500 metres during July 21st to 28th. Logging and splitting of samples are progressing quickly at our option partner Colibri Resource's office facilities in Hermosillo. Samples will be submitted to ALS Global through the first week of August and, during September, we are looking forward to assays which reflect the potential of the outcrop samples," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director.