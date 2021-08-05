checkAd

Silver Spruce Completes Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 11:45  |  36   |   |   

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El Mezquite" or the "Property"). A total of 2,485 metres were drilled in twenty (20) holes covering eight collar locations. The first seven (7) drill holes were completed on June 14th and the Company is anticipating the final results of gold, silver and multi-element analyses by mid-August. The remaining thirteen (13) holes were drilled with two RC rigs from Layne de Mexico and completed as scheduled on July 28th.

"We were pleased to expedite exploration with additional geologists and samplers, and equipped with a second drill, Silver Spruce completed over 1,500 metres during July 21st to 28th. Logging and splitting of samples are progressing quickly at our option partner Colibri Resource's office facilities in Hermosillo. Samples will be submitted to ALS Global through the first week of August and, during September, we are looking forward to assays which reflect the potential of the outcrop samples," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Pad M1 (MEZ-002, 180°, -70°) at El Mezquite showing RC rig from Layne de Mexico

"The Phase 1 RC program (see Figure 1 and Table 1) comprised 20 holes with a combined depth of 2,485 metres and utilized eight drill pad locations focused around a 400m x 600m area with elevated precious metal values to 3.41 g/t Au and 387 g/t Ag. Collars were defined by several northeast-trending veins, structural lineaments and oxide/sulphide transitions interpreted from geological mapping, precious metal assays, multi-element geochemistry, epithermal alteration assemblages and coincident 3D IP chargeability anomalies," said Mr. Davison. "New targets for Phase 2 drilling are developing from our ongoing geological, hyperspectral, LANDSAT and LiDAR compilation, and incoming drill results as available."

Foto: Accesswire

Table 1. Final drill hole data for the Phase 1 El Mezquite exploration program

The Company's first-ever drilling program at El Mezquite was completed in July with samples being submitted to ALS Global in Hermosillo in daily batches of 3-4 holes. Laboratory assay results generally are expected from four to eight weeks after submittal. Laboratory workloads have impacted the projected turnaround timelines for the assays. The data will be released once the final precious metal and multi-element results are in receipt and interpreted for the first seven (7) drill holes, and for the remaining thirteen (13) drill holes, and all of which will contribute to the program design for Phase 2 drilling after the summer rainy season.

Seite 1 von 4
Silver Spruce Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Completes Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Files Provisional Patents for its ...
Kalo Gold Appoints Paul Harbidge as Technical Advisor
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) ...
Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
CanaFarma MOU Partner Announces Launch of CBD Beverage Portfolio
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Silver Spruce Provides Update on Phase 1 Drilling and Layne de Mexico adds 2nd Drill at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen