TVU Networks Partners with Blackbird to Integrate Cloud-Native, Real-Time Editing Into TVU Producer

On-Board Editing Improves Efficiency of TVU Cloud-Based Workflows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced a partnership with Blackbird plc, developer and seller of the Blackbird cloud-native video editing and publishing platform. The agreement seamlessly adds access to Blackbird's real-time editing tools into the TVU Producer cloud-based live production platform, opening the door to simplified camera to cloud to consumer workflows complete with powerful cloud editing.

Improved access to content for editors reinforces TVU's commitment to making its cloud-based solutions as robust as possible. Without leaving the TVU ecosystem, sports productions have immediate access to multiple ISO recordings, which makes it faster and easier to edit timely highlight reels that can be included in the production as well as shared on social media platforms, OTT, and the web. The same efficiencies can improve live production workflows for other events as well, from political debates to concerts, as editors do not have to wait for files to be uploaded before starting projects.

"Partnering with TVU provides an exciting opportunity for Blackbird users," said Ian McDonough, Blackbird CEO. "The ability to access live video from TVU Producer, TVU Grid, and other areas of the TVU cloud-based platform makes it easier and faster for editors to access content from multiple sources. Immediacy is an important element in today's broadcast environment. Working within TVU means Blackbird editors can deliver polished packages faster than ever."

Blackbird provides frame-accurate editing with a fully-featured professional video editor for all skill levels. The browser-based platform supports up to 12 video and 36 audio tracks with real-time video and audio transitions, alpha channel overlays, color correction, and subtitles and closed captions. Blackbird also features direct publishing to social media platforms, as well as OTT, web and other digital platforms.

"TVU continues to partner with industry leaders to provide more functionality and creative freedom for our customers," added Greg Doggett, Director of sports and entertainment and strategic partnerships, TVU Networks. "The integration of Blackbird brings essential editing tools directly into the TVU ecosystem, which can save editors valuable time while producing packages during live events."

