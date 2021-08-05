NeonMind Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Reorganization of its Pharmaceutical Division
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today a strategic reorganization to focus on the execution of the Company's integrated drug development plan ("IDP") for its lead drug candidate targeting obesity, NEO-001.
This new structure reorganizes NeonMind's business operations to focus on its core Pharmaceutical Division, and establishes resources to execute on the Company's regulatory and clinical operations strategy. This includes the establishment of a Research and Development Advisory Board and the expansion of NeonMind's regulatory team through the engagement of several key industry professionals. The reorganization will enable NeonMind to successfully execute its IDP by streamlining its corporate structure and leveraging the guidance of regulatory experts.
"These organizational changes will drive the advancement of our lead drug candidate, NEO-001, through the regulatory process," said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind. "Combined with our earlier initiatives, including the establishment of our Specialty Clinics Advisory Board, we have brought together an incredible team, all with proven expertise in executing regulatory, clinical, and commercial milestones across leading pharmaceutical organizations. We are excited to prepare NEO-001 for a phase 1/2 study in obese patients as we collaborate with the FDA and Health Canada on IND/CTA submissions."
Key Appointments to Oversee Core Businesses
As part of the reorganization, Philippe Martin has been appointed Chairman of the Company's R&D Advisory Board. Mr. Martin was instrumental in building NeonMind's integrated development plan through the Company's R&D Working Group. He has 20 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience developing and commercializing innovative therapies in the fields of immunology, oncology/hematology, and neurology. Currently, he is the Chief of Development & Operations at Bioalta Inc. overseeing the development of pre-clinical and clinical assets. Previously, at Celgene, Mr. Martin led the development and commercialization of the blockbuster drug Otezla®. Prior to this, while at Schering-Plough, he oversaw the anti-TNF alpha collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and led the REMICADE lifecycle strategy and operations, as well as SIMPONI development, regulatory approvals, and preparation for launch in multiple indications.
