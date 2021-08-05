NeonMind Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Reorganization of its Pharmaceutical Division

Designed to Accelerate Execution of Integrated Drug Development Plan for NEO-001 to Treat ObesityEstablishes R&D Advisory Board, Appoints Philippe Martin as ChairmanExpands Regulatory Capabilities in Preparation for Proof-of-Concept StudyVANCOUVER, …

Designed to Accelerate Execution of Integrated Drug Development Plan for NEO-001 to Treat ObesityEstablishes R&D Advisory Board, Appoints Philippe Martin as ChairmanExpands Regulatory Capabilities in Preparation for Proof-of-Concept StudyVANCOUVER, …

Designed to Accelerate Execution of Integrated Drug Development Plan

for NEO-001 to Treat Obesity

Establishes R&D Advisory Board, Appoints Philippe Martin as Chairman

Expands Regulatory Capabilities in Preparation for Proof-of-Concept Study VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today a strategic reorganization to focus on the execution of the Company's integrated drug development plan ("IDP") for its lead drug candidate targeting obesity, NEO-001. This new structure reorganizes NeonMind's business operations to focus on its core Pharmaceutical Division, and establishes resources to execute on the Company's regulatory and clinical operations strategy. This includes the establishment of a Research and Development Advisory Board and the expansion of NeonMind's regulatory team through the engagement of several key industry professionals. The reorganization will enable NeonMind to successfully execute its IDP by streamlining its corporate structure and leveraging the guidance of regulatory experts.