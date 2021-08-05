checkAd

NeonMind Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Reorganization of its Pharmaceutical Division

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

Designed to Accelerate Execution of Integrated Drug Development Plan for NEO-001 to Treat ObesityEstablishes R&D Advisory Board, Appoints Philippe Martin as ChairmanExpands Regulatory Capabilities in Preparation for Proof-of-Concept StudyVANCOUVER, …

  • Designed to Accelerate Execution of Integrated Drug Development Plan 
    for NEO-001 to Treat Obesity
  • Establishes R&D Advisory Board, Appoints Philippe Martin as Chairman
  • Expands Regulatory Capabilities in Preparation for Proof-of-Concept Study

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today a strategic reorganization to focus on the execution of the Company's integrated drug development plan ("IDP") for its lead drug candidate targeting obesity, NEO-001.

This new structure reorganizes NeonMind's business operations to focus on its core Pharmaceutical Division, and establishes resources to execute on the Company's regulatory and clinical operations strategy. This includes the establishment of a Research and Development Advisory Board and the expansion of NeonMind's regulatory team through the engagement of several key industry professionals. The reorganization will enable NeonMind to successfully execute its IDP by streamlining its corporate structure and leveraging the guidance of regulatory experts.

"These organizational changes will drive the advancement of our lead drug candidate, NEO-001, through the regulatory process," said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind. "Combined with our earlier initiatives, including the establishment of our Specialty Clinics Advisory Board, we have brought together an incredible team, all with proven expertise in executing regulatory, clinical, and commercial milestones across leading pharmaceutical organizations. We are excited to prepare NEO-001 for a phase 1/2 study in obese patients as we collaborate with the FDA and Health Canada on IND/CTA submissions."

Key Appointments to Oversee Core Businesses
As part of the reorganization, Philippe Martin has been appointed Chairman of the Company's R&D Advisory Board. Mr. Martin was instrumental in building NeonMind's integrated development plan through the Company's R&D Working Group. He has 20 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience developing and commercializing innovative therapies in the fields of immunology, oncology/hematology, and neurology. Currently, he is the Chief of Development & Operations at Bioalta Inc. overseeing the development of pre-clinical and clinical assets. Previously, at Celgene, Mr. Martin led the development and commercialization of the blockbuster drug Otezla®. Prior to this, while at Schering-Plough, he oversaw the anti-TNF alpha collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and led the REMICADE lifecycle strategy and operations, as well as SIMPONI development, regulatory approvals, and preparation for launch in multiple indications.

Seite 1 von 3
NeonMind Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeonMind Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Reorganization of its Pharmaceutical Division Designed to Accelerate Execution of Integrated Drug Development Plan for NEO-001 to Treat ObesityEstablishes R&D Advisory Board, Appoints Philippe Martin as ChairmanExpands Regulatory Capabilities in Preparation for Proof-of-Concept StudyVANCOUVER, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Files Provisional Patents for its ...
Kalo Gold Appoints Paul Harbidge as Technical Advisor
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) ...
Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
CanaFarma MOU Partner Announces Launch of CBD Beverage Portfolio
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Dr. Sagar Parikh, MD Appointed to NeonMind Specialty Clinics Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21NeonMind Provides Integrated Drug Development Plan Update for NEO-001 to Treat Obesity
Accesswire | Analysen