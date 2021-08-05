MiX Telematics to Present at the Canaccord Growth Conference

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and Chief Financial Officer, John Granara will present at the Canaccord Growth Conference.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).