ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

“We had another solid quarter, coming in at the high end of our expectations. Encouragingly, both our global sales organization and our pipeline continue to strengthen while our business becomes more predictable,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “In the quarter, we signed a significant number of new logos and secured important strategic wins. We also signed a global alliance with Microsoft Azure, which will accelerate and expand ACI’s best-in-class cloud payment offerings. This partnership will enable stronger go-to-market cooperation between the two companies to meet the increasing demand for SaaS-based payment solutions from financial institutions. Also among the quarter’s signings was a major Real-Time payments win with the Central Bank of Indonesia, further cementing ACI’s lead in this fast-growing segment.”

Mr. Almeida concluded, “We expect to continue this momentum in the second half of 2021 and as the economic backdrop improves, plan to end the year at a significantly higher growth rate. Importantly, this will allow us to achieve the Rule of 40 in 2021 for the first year ever. I am increasingly confident that our three-pillar strategy is taking hold and we remain committed to maximizing shareholder value.”

Q2 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Recurring revenue was $250 million, up 7% from Q2 2020. Total revenue in the quarter was $302 million, up 1% compared to Q2 2020.

Recurring revenue grew in all segments compared to Q2 2020. Bank segment recurring revenue increased 2% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 20%, versus Q2 2020. Merchant segment recurring revenue increased 5% and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 2%, versus Q2 2020. Biller segment recurring revenue grew 9% and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 1%, versus Q2 2020.

Total adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $60 million compared to $78 million in Q2 2020, largely due to the timing of non-recurring, high-margin license renewals. Net adjusted EBITDA margin was 28% in the quarter, compared to 35% in Q2 2020. Net income in the quarter of $7 million declined compared to net income of $14 million in Q2 2020.

Cash flows from operating activities in the quarter were $38 million, down from $68 million in Q2 2020. ACI ended the quarter with $146 million in cash on hand and $474 million available on our credit facility after paying down $25 million in debt in the quarter. The company repurchased 1 million shares during the quarter.

INTRODUCING 2021 REVENUE GUIDANCE; REAFFIRMING 2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

For the full year 2021, we expect revenue to be in a range of $1.335 billion to $1.345 billion and we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $375 million to $385 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. We expect revenue to be between $310 million and $320 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million in Q3 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET today to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time webcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following numbers for dial-in participation: toll-free: (888) 771-4371, toll: +1 (847) 585-4405. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and confirmation number 50201377.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,213 $ 165,374 Receivables, net of allowances 289,351 342,879 Settlement assets 486,983 605,008 Prepaid expenses 31,258 24,288 Other current assets 31,425 17,365 Total current assets 985,230 1,154,914 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 190,399 215,772 Property and equipment, net 61,527 64,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,511 41,243 Software, net 180,873 196,456 Goodwill 1,280,226 1,280,226 Intangible assets, net 303,151 321,983 Deferred income taxes, net 64,857 57,476 Other noncurrent assets 57,406 54,099 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,175,180 $ 3,386,903 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 37,899 $ 41,223 Settlement liabilities 489,302 604,096 Employee compensation 39,894 48,560 Current portion of long-term debt 36,067 34,265 Deferred revenue 97,503 95,849 Other current liabilities 65,794 81,612 Total current liabilities 766,459 905,605 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 32,524 33,564 Long-term debt 1,071,822 1,120,742 Deferred income taxes, net 35,208 40,504 Operating lease liabilities 48,008 39,958 Other noncurrent liabilities 42,599 39,933 Total liabilities 1,996,620 2,180,306 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 676,399 682,431 Retained earnings 1,008,046 1,003,490 Treasury stock (412,492 ) (387,581 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94,095 ) (92,445 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,178,560 1,206,597 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,175,180 $ 3,386,903

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 196,328 $ 180,573 $ 392,074 $ 373,523 License 34,727 50,136 55,929 78,265 Maintenance 53,155 52,749 105,518 106,029 Services 17,459 16,452 33,334 33,578 Total revenues 301,669 299,910 586,855 591,395 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 158,614 147,346 318,099 313,183 Research and development 35,029 35,578 69,543 74,602 Selling and marketing 28,660 24,455 56,798 54,538 General and administrative 31,937 29,758 59,712 65,684 Depreciation and amortization 32,005 33,635 63,589 65,533 Total operating expenses 286,245 270,772 567,741 573,540 Operating income 15,424 29,138 19,114 17,855 Other income (expense) Interest expense (11,260 ) (14,142 ) (22,735 ) (31,313 ) Interest income 2,865 2,954 5,719 5,854 Other, net 1,434 2,041 52 (7,717 ) Total other income (expense) (6,961 ) (9,147 ) (16,964 ) (33,176 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 8,463 19,991 2,150 (15,321 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,962 5,916 (2,406 ) (4,969 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,501 $ 14,075 $ 4,556 $ (10,352 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 117,718 116,033 117,605 116,019 Diluted 119,010 117,264 118,958 116,019

(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,501 $ 14,075 $ 4,556 $ (10,352 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 5,292 5,927 10,708 11,752 Amortization 28,111 29,765 56,278 57,762 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,655 5,245 5,000 8,801 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,175 1,204 2,357 2,416 Deferred income taxes (3,480 ) 5,671 (9,558 ) (4,742 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,720 7,932 14,423 14,882 Other 542 1,122 436 1,772 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 619 (19,646 ) 76,754 29,053 Accounts payable 268 12,374 (2,540 ) 6,287 Accrued employee compensation 4,324 1,192 (8,401 ) 8,177 Deferred revenue (7,855 ) (259 ) 297 22,236 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities (7,779 ) 3,427 (42,094 ) (22,515 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 38,093 68,029 108,216 125,529 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,729 ) (7,018 ) (8,075 ) (10,615 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (7,599 ) (8,516 ) (15,652 ) (15,057 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (11,328 ) (15,534 ) (23,727 ) (25,672 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 596 947 1,648 1,894 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 4,245 722 7,044 1,122 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (590 ) (151 ) (14,796 ) (11,124 ) Repurchases of common stock (39,411 ) — (39,411 ) (28,881 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — — — 30,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (15,000 ) (30,000 ) (30,000 ) (69,000 ) Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (9,737 ) (9,738 ) (19,475 ) (19,475 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (4,672 ) (1,093 ) (8,272 ) (4,686 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (64,569 ) (39,313 ) (103,262 ) (100,150 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (347 ) (3,083 ) (388 ) 8,118 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (38,151 ) 10,099 (19,161 ) 7,825 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 184,364 119,124 165,374 121,398 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 146,213 $ 129,223 $ 146,213 $ 129,223

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 6.5 $ 14.1 $ 4.6 $ (10.4 ) Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 2.0 5.9 (2.4 ) (5.0 ) Net interest expense 8.4 11.2 17.0 25.5 Net other (income) expense (1.4 ) (2.0 ) (0.1 ) 7.7 Depreciation expense 5.3 5.9 10.7 11.8 Amortization expense 28.1 29.8 56.3 57.8 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7.7 7.9 14.4 14.9 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses 56.6 72.8 100.5 102.3 Significant transaction-related expenses: Employee related actions 2.9 — 3.7 8.2 Facility closures — 1.8 — 1.8 Other 0.5 3.2 0.9 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60.0 $ 77.8 $ 105.1 $ 115.8 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 301.7 $ 299.9 $ 586.9 $ 591.4 Interchange 87.5 74.8 174.8 163.6 Revenue, net of interchange $ 214.2 $ 225.1 $ 412.1 $ 427.8 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28 % 35 % 26 % 27 %

Segment Information (millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Banks $ 114.1 $ 125.4 $ 210.0 $ 231.2 Merchants 37.4 37.3 76.1 69.1 Billers 150.2 137.2 300.8 291.1 Total $ 301.7 $ 299.9 $ 586.9 $ 591.4 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 63.6 $ 62.2 $ 126.0 $ 124.8 Merchants 35.7 33.9 70.9 63.8 Billers 150.2 137.2 300.7 291.0 Total $ 249.5 $ 233.3 $ 497.6 $ 479.6 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 54.5 $ 68.4 $ 91.7 $ 110.8 Merchants 13.0 12.8 27.8 19.3 Billers 34.6 34.3 68.6 64.5

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 0.05 $ 6.5 $ 0.12 $ 14.1 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.02 2.6 0.03 3.5 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 7.1 0.06 7.0 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.05 6.3 0.07 8.1 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 5.9 0.05 6.0 Total adjustments 0.18 21.9 0.21 24.6 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.23 $ 28.4 $ 0.33 $ 38.7 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.04 $ 4.6 $ (0.09 ) $ (10.4 ) Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.03 3.5 0.09 10.3 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.12 14.1 0.12 14.1 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.11 13.0 0.14 16.1 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.09 11.0 0.10 11.3 Total adjustments 0.35 41.6 0.45 51.8 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.39 $ 46.2 $ 0.36 $ 41.4

Recurring Revenue (millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 196.3 $ 180.6 $ 392.1 $ 373.5 Maintenance fees 53.2 52.7 105.5 106.0 Recurring Revenue $ 249.5 $ 233.3 $ 497.6 $ 479.5

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ARR bookings $ 17.6 $ 21.4 $ 27.3 $ 34.9

