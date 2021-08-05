Spire Global Chosen to Provide Radio Occultation Satellite Data to The European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites

Spire’s data will be distributed to the EUMETSAT user community worldwide to aid in their forecasting efforts and is gathered from Spire’s constellation of more than 110 low-earth orbit nanosatellites. This radio occultation data is captured around the clock and during extreme weather conditions or heavy cloud cover, unlike traditional visible satellite imagery. EUMETSAT will leverage this radio occultation data to provide greater accuracy and depth to its forecasts, even in remote areas and on the open ocean.

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide radio occultation satellite data to the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites ( EUMETSAT ), a global operational satellite agency which gathers, and gives access to, accurate and reliable satellite data on weather, climate, and the environment.

“EUMETSAT does important work to provide data on dangerous weather conditions, helping to safeguard the daily lives of citizens, and protect human life and property,” said Theresa Condor, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Space Services and Earth Intelligence at Spire. “We are excited to work together to better understand and protect our planet.”

EUMETSAT's satellites are a vital part of international weather forecasting and make a significant contribution to the global environmental monitoring sector. This three-year pilot project with Spire is part of a broader shift toward the provision of commercial weather satellite data, enabling agencies to access otherwise unavailable data and enhance their forecasting abilities in this era of increased weather variability.

